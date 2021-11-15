David Hochschild
David Hochschild was appointed chair of the California Energy Commission by Governor Gavin Newsom in February 2019. He fills the environmental position on the five-member Commission where four of the five members are required by law to have professional training in specific areas - engineering or physical science, environmental protection, economics, and law.
Chair Hochschild's career has spanned public service, environmental advocacy, and the private sector. He first got involved in the solar energy field in 2001 in San Francisco as a special assistant to Mayor Willie Brown where Chair Hochschild launched a citywide $100 million initiative to put solar panels on public buildings. He also cofounded the Vote Solar Initiative, a 60,000-member advocacy organization promoting solar policies at the local, state, and federal levels. He was executive director of a national consortium of leading solar manufacturers and worked for five years at Solaria, a solar company in Silicon Valley. From 2007 to 2008, he served as a commissioner at the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.
For his work to advance clean energy, Chair Hochschild was awarded the Sierra Club’s Trailblazer Award, the American Lung Association’s Clean Air Hero Award, and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Million Solar Roof True Champion Award. Chair Hochschild holds a bachelor of arts from Swarthmore College and a master of public policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. He also was a Coro Fellow in Public Affairs.
Buildings: The Key To Climate Action
In a segment sponsored by ROCKWOOL, Jens Birgersson, President and CEO of ROCKWOOL discusses the crucial link between climate action and reducing energy demand, particularly as it pertains to buildings. Buildings are responsible for substantial global emissions (40 percent), and it won’t be possible to achieve climate goals without reducing building-related energy consumption and emissions. Doing so is entirely possible utilizing well-known and widely available building materials and practices, and thus is not dependent on developing exotic new technologies. Birgersson will also shed light on different approaches to public policy promoting building renovation in the United States and European Union.
Jens Birgersson
Jens Birgersson became President and CEO of ROCKWOOL Group in 2015. Prior to that, he held numerous executive positions with ABB in Sweden and Switzerland as well as with Imerys in Belgium. He is educated in economics and physics.
Moderated by Chika Oduah
Chika Oduah is an award-winning journalist, poet and writer. In the past 18 years, Oduah’s experience in journalism includes working as a reporter, foreign correspondent, television news producer, videographer and photojournalist in the United States and across Africa. Oduah’s reporting goes beyond the headlines to explore culture, conflict, history, spirituality, human rights and development in sub-Saharan Africa. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, CNN, the Atlantic, Al Jazeera, the Associated Press, the BBC and other major news outlets. Oduah nurtures a passion for film, literature, traveling, poetry, performance art, women empowerment and learning about cultures around the world.