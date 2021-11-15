MS. BRZEZINSKI: Yeah, I think you can ask about this. And I learned about this in doing interviews myself on this topic. But there is a lot of different things happening, you know, when we're younger, and there's a lot of hormones and there's a lot of drama in our lives and there's a lot going on. At over 50, a woman finds herself in 55 and 60 feeling kind of much more comfortable about herself than she ever knew before. There's like a word I won't use that she says, you know about life. It's two words, actually, that we just don't feel when we're younger. And I have now--I'm coming to learn that there's some science to back it up. We're more comfortable. We're far less stressed out. We're good with it. The words again I'm not allowed to use on your beautiful streaming. You know, I'm not sure but we feel like screw it, I guess is a way I can say it. We're very comfortable with if, you know, things go wrong, so what. We don't feel that way in our 40s and 30s.