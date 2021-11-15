So, through the course of all of that, lugging your luggage and everything, sometimes you can get very hot; sometimes it can get a little cold. Whether it's perspiration or condensation, your mask may get a little wet. We encourage you to pack an extra mask so you can always be comfortable and have a dry mask over your face. And as you're eating in the airport or on the airplane, practice "dip and sip." So, you're dipping your mask shortly to take a drink or a sip and replacing it again. And there will be enforcement on that keep everyone safe. Remember, we're going to have children out there; we're going to have people who have to travel for medical reasons to get medical help and they cannot get the vaccine. Many of the children can't get the vaccine. So, because we're all grouped in together, we have to practice some safety protocols in air travel that you don't have to do anywhere else, and that's because we all have to do this together and we have to keep everyone safe.