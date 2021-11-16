Register for the program here.

ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl is the co-anchor of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” and former president of the White House Correspondents’ Association. In his new book, “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” Karl, who has known the former president for nearly 30 years, takes readers deep inside the final days and bitter end of the Trump presidency. Join Washington Post deputy editorial page editor Karen Tumulty on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Jonathan Karl is the chief Washington correspondent for ABC News and co-anchor of This Week with George Stephanopoulos. Karl has covered every major beat in Washington, D.C., including the White House, Capitol Hill, the Pentagon, and the State Department. He has reported from the White House under four presidents and fourteen press secretaries. He is a former president of the White House Correspondents’ Association. Front Row at the Trump Show was an instant New York Times bestseller.