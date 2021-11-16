MR. KARL: Yeah, I mean, I took a walk with Kevin McCarthy on January 2nd. It was a beautiful Saturday, right before sunset, and we walked almost the entire Mall. And there's a photo in the book, actually, of me and him both wearing masks up in--up in the Lincoln Memorial. And I was trying to figure out what he was--asking him what he was going to do on January 6th. Was he going to--I said--you have--you actually have a chance to have your moment in history here, because if you step up on the House floor and you say this is all nonsense, that Joe Biden won the election, and part of our--what makes our democracy great is that we fight hard during elections and then we have a peaceful transition of power, and those that lose wish the winner best for the sake of our country. And I said this is--you can really--you know, it's the House Republicans. You're the leader of the House Republicans. You're like one guy left who can have an impact here. And he was like--you know, demurred. He wasn't telling me what he's gonna do. And I said--I said who knows? I was trying to be dramatic. I mean, I was exaggerating for effect. I said, you know, who knows, maybe if you do the right thing, there'll be a statue of you out here someday. You know, we're out on the Mall with all the statues. And he laughed at me, and he said, yeah, where's the statue of Jeff Flake? Where's the statue of that guy from Tennessee. He was talking about Bob Corker. And those were the two senators that stood up to Trump most strongly during his first year in office, and both were rewarded with political obscurity, out of the Senate. And his point was they weren't effective and now they're gone and nobody even knows who they are.