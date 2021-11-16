MS. MOSCHINI: And as you know, it--sorry, it’s Entrepreneurs Week, and as a woman entrepreneur, I will also emphasize how important it is for diverse founders to have the same opportunities that the founders that are based in Silicon Valley have. I'm a woman entrepreneur, and only 0.4 of all the VC money goes to Latin founders who are women. So this show is about making people equally able to make a difference in their life economically by investing in perhaps the next Apple, but also given entrepreneurs that are women, that are diverse, from the LGTB community, Black founders, international founders, the opportunity to get the money that they need to make their dreams a reality, by partnering up with people who can also will have at the same time the opportunity to become potentially millionaires, because we believe that different from other shows, we bring the interactive component that can enable people to become richer, to have the opportunity to co-build with entrepreneurs. And we do believe that the world needs more millionaires, not more billionaires. So, anyone in the world can invest and support these amazing entrepreneurs from all over the world that are building the next leading company and co-building with them. So that makes a real difference.