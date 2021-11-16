Moe Vela is an attorney, media commentator, entrepreneur, author, speaker, and consultant. His influence is felt from the halls of Congress and the White House to corporate boardrooms, financial centers and beyond. Moe made American history by being the first Latino American and LGBTQ American to serve twice in a senior executive role in the White House–as Dir. of Administration and Sr. Advisor to both Vice Presidents Al Gore and Joe Biden. He is the current CEO and President of D.C.-based global consulting firm, The Vela Group. Moe is uniquely positioned at the epicenter of where law, politics, business and finance intersect. Now, he has taken his talents to Hollywood to democratize wealth, and make Unicorn Hunters a worldwide hit. Moe is known for his passion and high-energy approach to every endeavor and brings his thought leadership to audiences and clients around the globe, and he will do the same at Unicorn Hunters. Moe is a native of Texas and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin before earning his JD from St. Mary’s University School of Law. He has been featured in several national publications and has been named one of the “Top 100 Hispanics in America” by “Hispanic Business” magazine and was twice named as one of the “101 Most Influential Latinos” by “Latino Leaders” magazine, as well as, one of Washington’s Top 300 Insiders by the “National Journal.” He is the author of the bestselling book, “Little Secret. Big Dreams.”