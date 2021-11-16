Silvina Moschini
As the first Latin American woman to lead a unicorn, when her company reached a valuation of $1 billion in 2020, Silvina Moschini knows that unicorn companies have three things in common: they are disruptive, they solve a global problem, and they are led with passion. Silvina harnessed the power of remote work way before it became the normal way to do business following the global pandemic in 2020. She co founded the SaaS solution TransparentBusiness to enable and facilitate remote work. As founder and CEO of SheWorks!, Silvina helps thousands of companies scale globally with talent while empowering women to find jobs in the digital marketplace. Her efforts have earned her numerous awards, including the United Nations Equals in Tech Leadership award, the Lifetime Achievement Award from Women in Tech, and she was named a Woman of the Decade by Women Economic Forum.
Moe Vela
Moe Vela is an attorney, media commentator, entrepreneur, author, speaker, and consultant. His influence is felt from the halls of Congress and the White House to corporate boardrooms, financial centers and beyond. Moe made American history by being the first Latino American and LGBTQ American to serve twice in a senior executive role in the White House–as Dir. of Administration and Sr. Advisor to both Vice Presidents Al Gore and Joe Biden. He is the current CEO and President of D.C.-based global consulting firm, The Vela Group. Moe is uniquely positioned at the epicenter of where law, politics, business and finance intersect. Now, he has taken his talents to Hollywood to democratize wealth, and make Unicorn Hunters a worldwide hit. Moe is known for his passion and high-energy approach to every endeavor and brings his thought leadership to audiences and clients around the globe, and he will do the same at Unicorn Hunters. Moe is a native of Texas and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin before earning his JD from St. Mary’s University School of Law. He has been featured in several national publications and has been named one of the “Top 100 Hispanics in America” by “Hispanic Business” magazine and was twice named as one of the “101 Most Influential Latinos” by “Latino Leaders” magazine, as well as, one of Washington’s Top 300 Insiders by the “National Journal.” He is the author of the bestselling book, “Little Secret. Big Dreams.”
Steve Wozniak
Steve Wozniak aka the Woz needs no introduction. He is a legendary American electronics engineer, computer programmer, philanthropist, and technology entrepreneur. After co-founding Apple Inc. in 1976 with his business partner, Steve Jobs, Wozniak has not only solidified his place as a pioneer of the personal computer revolution, but also as an expert in electronics engineering, computer programming, and technological entrepreneurialism. Wozniak helped create what is arguably the most impactful company of all time. As a pioneer of the industry, he’s often asked about the future of the tech industry. Now, with Unicorn Hunters, he’s prepared to get a first-hand look at the possibilities and give his take on finding the next billion dollar company.