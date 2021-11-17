Sanjay Juneja, MD
Dr. Sanjay Juneja is a triple board certified Hematologist & Medical Oncologist practicing in Louisiana and Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Doctorpedia.com. Dr. Juneja is known best as a social media educator & medical influencer with 500,000+ followers known as ‘TheOncDoc’, and has been featured on dozens of national & international podcasts, local news channels (PBS, CBS, NBC, NPR) as well as in segments for MTV, PureWow, Osmosis, DailyMail, and Dr. Mike. He has a passion for education and believes the thing healthcare needs most is collaboration between patients and professionals to best empower others with knowledge about health and medicine so they can strive in concert to lead healthier and more confident lives.
Karen Winkfield, MD, PhD
Provided by the Meharry-Vanderbilt Alliance.
Dr. Karen Winkfield is radiation oncologist specializing in the treatment of hematologic and breast malignancies. As the executive direct of the Meharry-Vanderbilt Alliance, she leverages her expertise as an implementation scientist to focus on improving health outcomes for underserved populations through community-engaged research and community-based initiatives designed to improve access to healthcare including clinical trials. Dr. Winkfield obtained her MD and PhD degrees at Duke University and completed residency at Harvard. Her leadership roles have focused on developing bi-directional communication between researchers and community to ensure equitable access to care regardless of race/ethnicity, geographic location or socioeconomic states. She is a thought leader espousing the importance of workforce diversity to improve health equity. Dr. Winkfield was recently appointed by President Biden to the National Cancer Advisory Board.
Tackling Equity in Breast Cancer at Every Level
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on overall cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. Public health experts worry that delayed screenings and interruptions to routine care will cause an influx of unnecessary cancer deaths over the coming years, as cancer grows undetected until it becomes more difficult to treat. This segment affords us an opportunity to reimagine the future of cancer care and seeks to emphasize the importance of interdisciplinary partnerships across the oncology community to address urgent needs for people with or at greater risk for breast cancer.
Margarette Osias
Margarette Osias is a Patient Navigator, Outreach Specialist and Certified Healthcare Interpreter with the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition (DBCC). She has obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from Wilmington University and has been with DBCC for over 2 years. She has a love for working with the underserved communities. She is a compassionate and dedicated Navigator that often goes above and beyond the call of duty to provide support and assistance to the women that she comes in contact with- working hard to overcome barriers and connect them with programs and services. She is fervently out and about in the community networking with medical facilities, faith based and other organizations to share information about DBCC and Breast Cancer Awareness.
Interviewed by Cassandra Codes-Johnson
Cassandra Codes-Johnson, MPA, Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt, has over twenty years of experience in public health. Cassandra is considered a subject matter expert on topics related to public health strategy, examining root causes of health inequities and evidence-based practices for addressing social determinants of health. She is co-author of the Delaware Health Equity Guide for Public Health Practitioners and Partners. Cassandra has experience in the private, nonprofit and government sectors which includes almost two decades of experience working at the community level, engaged in initiatives to improve the health status and economic status of vulnerable populations. Cassandra is currently the Associate Deputy Director for the Delaware Division of Public Health. She provides support and oversight for over 800 dedicated public health staff who work daily to promote and protect the health of Delawareans.
Cassandra has been fortunate to work with national and international organizations such as Family Health International (FHI360), the Administration for Children and Families, Mathematica Policy Research, Nemours, Center for Urban Families, ICF International, National Resource Center on Domestic Violence, Annie E. Casey Foundation, White House Office of Faith Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, Brookings Institute, Columbia University and many others to affect positive change for diverse populations through the implementation of policies, programs and research.