Katie Harbath
Katie Harbath is a global leader at the intersection of elections, democracy, and technology. As the chief executive of Anchor Change, she helps clients think through tech policy issues. She is also a a fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Integrity Institute and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council.
Previously, Katie spent 10 years at Facebook. As a director of public policy, she built and led global teams that managed elections and helped government and political figures use the social network to connect with their constituents.
Before Facebook, Katie held senior digital roles at the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and the DCI Group, as well as multiple campaigns for office.
She is a board member at the National Conference on Citizenship, Democracy Works, and the Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Madison-Wisconsin.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)
Since his election in 2000, Congressman Adam Schiff has worked for transformational, progressive change, to make the economy work for everyone and address poverty, to make healthcare universal, to confront the urgent crisis of climate change and protect our environment, to bring about gun safety, and to address inequality.
Adam Schiff is a proven leader in Congress in efforts to protect our democracy, our national security, and the right to vote for all Americans. Adam currently serves as the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.
Over the last four years, Adam Schiff was on the front lines of the struggle to protect and preserve our democracy and uphold the rule of law. Schiff is the lead author of a landmark reform package to prevent future abuses of executive power and build back our democracy better, including the Protecting Our Democracy Act.
Adam also led the first House impeachment inquiry and served as the Lead Impeachment Manager during the first Senate impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump.
Adam currently represents the 28th Congressional District, which includes all or part of the cities of Glendale, Burbank, Pasadena, La Cañada-Flintridge, and West Hollywood, and the communities La Crescenta, Atwater Village, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Hollywood, Los Feliz, East Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, Montrose, Sunland, Tujunga, Elysian Valley, Franklin Hills, Verdugo City, and Griffith Park.
Jameel Jaffer
Jameel Jaffer directs the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which defends the freedoms of speech and the press in the digital age through strategic litigation, research, and public education. Under Jaffer’s leadership, the Knight Institute has filed precedent-setting litigation, undertaken major interdisciplinary research initiatives, and become an influential voice in debates about the freedoms of speech and the press in the digital age. Jaffer previously served as deputy legal director at the ACLU, where he oversaw the organization’s work on free speech, privacy, technology, national security, and international human rights. Over the course of his fifteen years at the ACLU, he argued civil liberties cases in multiple appeals courts as well as the U.S. Supreme Court and testified many times before federal agencies and the U.S. Congress. Jaffer’s recent writing has appeared in the New York Times, the New Yorker, Foreign Affairs, and the Yale Law Journal Forum. He is an executive editor of Just Security, a national security blog, and his most recent book, The Drone Memos, was one of the Guardian’s “Best Books of 2016.” He is a graduate of Williams College, Cambridge University, and Harvard Law School. Early in his legal career, he served as a law clerk to Hon. Amalya L. Kearse of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and then to Rt. Hon. Beverley McLachlin, Chief Justice of Canada.
John Sands joined Knight Foundation in January 2019. He leads many of Knight’s research initiatives, including a $50 million investment in new scholarship on the internet’s impacts on democracy, as well as a multiyear Trust, Media & Democracy research partnership with Gallup.