Christy Turlington Burns
Every Mother Counts (EMC) founder Christy Turlington Burns’ work in maternal health began after experiencing a childbirth related complication in 2003—an experience that would later inspire her to direct and produce the documentary feature film, No Woman, No Cry, about the challenges women face throughout pregnancy and childbirth around the world. Under Christy’s leadership, Every Mother Counts has invested nearly $21 million in programs in Africa, Latin America, South Asia and the United States focused on making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere.
Before founding Every Mother Counts, Christy received international acclaim as a model representing the world’s biggest fashion and beauty brands. She was the Founder of Nuala, a yoga lifestyle brand in partnership with Puma, co-founder of Sundari, a skincare based on the principals of Ayurveda, and author of the bestselling book, Living Yoga: Creating a Life Practice.
Christy has been featured on thousands of magazine covers, was one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People, and Glamour Magazine’s 2013 Woman of the Year. In March 2016, EMC was recognized as one of Fast Company magazine’s Top 10 Most Innovative Not-For-Profit Companies.
Christy graduated Cum Laude from NYU’s Gallatin School of Independent Studies and studied Public Health at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. She currently serves on the Yale Nursing School Dean’s Leadership Council and the Smithsonian Institute’s American Women’s History Initiative (AWHI) Advisory Committee. Previously, she has served on the Harvard Medical School Global Health Council, the Harvard School of Public Health Board of Dean’s Advisors and the advisory Board of New York University’s Nursing School. Christy lives in New York City with her husband, filmmaker Edward Burns, and their two children.
Chanel L. Porchia-Albert
Commissioner Chanel L. Porchia - Albert CD, CPD, CLC, CHHC is the founder and Chief Operating Officer of Ancient Song Doula Services; A reproductive health organization focused on providing resources and full-spectrum doula services to women of color and marginalized communities throughout NYC and northern New Jersey. Her work within infant and maternal health have led her across the globe to Uganda where she has served as a maternal health strategist in rural war-torn areas. Her work in birth and reproductive justice continues to span into the research and methods of care of marginalized people and people of color bringing a human rights framework into birthing rooms and beyond into institutional reform and accountability measures within healthcare to address implicit bias and racism. Currently, she is a professor at Marymount Manhattan College teaching public policy centered in a reproductive justice framework and a Commissioner on the NYC Committee for Gender Equity.
She has served as a consultant for AMCHP, NYC Department of Health in Mental Hygiene and assisted in the creation of the Respectful Care at the Birth document other healthcare institutions engaging providers in birth justice and serve on the advisory board at Ariadne Labs at Harvard Medical School, Board of Directors for March for Moms, founding Board Member Birth Future Foundation, and Village Birth Intl. Chanel and Ancient Song’s work is featured on CNN’s Champions for Change, the cover of Working Mother Magazine, NY Times, SELF Magazine, and most recently NowThis and Vogue Magazine. When she is not working on legislative policy or facilitating workshops, you can find her spending time with her six children.
Karey M. Sutton, PhD
Karey is the director of research for the AAMC Center for Health Justice. She also serves as the AAMC’s director of health equity research workforce. Prior to joining the AAMC, she was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine’s Center for Genomics and Society.
Over the last eight years, Karey has led AAMC CHARGE (Collaborative for Health Equity: Act, Research, Generate Evidence), developed resources to help teaching hospitals partner with communities to address health injustice and community health needs, and worked with internal and external stakeholders on efforts to minimize health and health care inequities in maternal health.
As the director of research, she is committed to and passionate about demonstrating the importance of bidirectional learning from community stakeholders and the value of working through a social justice and health equity lens to solve community challenges. Recognized as a 2020 National Minority Quality Forum 40 Under 40 Leader in Minority Health, Karey’s commitment to health justice spans beyond the research. She is highly involved in local community efforts such as tutoring youth from Washington, D.C., public schools, serving on the Prince George's County Healthcare Action Coalition, and providing grant assistance for local community-based organizations.
She has degrees in chemistry and classical civilization from Howard University and earned her PhD in science and technology policy from Virginia Tech.