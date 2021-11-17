Jeremy Renner
Two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner has established himself as one of Hollywood's most versatile and respected actors. Throughout the 2000s, he appeared largely in independent ﬁlms including “Dahmer" and “Neo Ned”. Shortly thereafter he began starring in blockbuster features including “The Hurt Locker” (Academy Award nomination for Best Actor) and “The Town” (Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor) as well as starring in “Mission Impossible-Ghost Protocol,” “The Bourne Legacy” and originating the role of “Hawkeye” in Marvel's “Avengers”. Jeremy also starred in the award-winning movie “American Hustle,” “Arrival” with Amy Adams and in the critically acclaimed picture “Wind River”. Most recently, Jeremy reprised the roll of Hawkeye in the box office hit "Avengers: Endgame".
Jeremy will next be seen starring as the titular character in Marvel’s highly anticipated series “Hawkeye” for Disney+. He will also be seen playing the lead in the Paramount+ drama series “Mayor of Kingstown,” which re-teams Renner with “Wind River” creator/writer/director Taylor Sheridan.
Diane Wiest
Oscar and Emmy Award winning actress, DIANNE WIEST can currently be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s Let Them All Talk opposite Meryl Streep and Gemma Chan. Dianne also stars opposite Clint Eastwood in Warner Brothers’ The Mule. She can also be seen in Five Nights in Maine, in which she stars opposite David Oyelowo. She starred in The Humbling opposite Al Pacino and directed by Barry Levinson, and was also in Universal’s Sisters directed by Jason Moore and starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. On the television side, she also starred in the CBS hit comedy Life in Pieces. Dianne recently wrapped filming on Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown for Paramount+.
Additionally, over the years Ms. Wiest has given memorable performances in films such as Charlie Kaufman’s Synecdoche, New York, A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, Hannah and Her Sisters (Oscar), The Purple Rose of Cairo, Radio Days, September, Bullets Over Broadway (Oscar), Parenthood (Oscar nomination), Rabbit Hole, Footloose, Edward Scissorhands and The Birdcage. Ms. Wiest also received Emmys for her performances in The Road to Avonlea and in the HBO series In Treatment.
In the spring of 2018, Ms. Wiest performed in Yale Repertory’s production of Happy Days, at the Theatre for a New Audience in Brooklyn. She was also recently in The New Group’s production of Rasheeda Speaking directed by Cynthia Nixon, and before that in The Cherry Orchard at Classic Stage Company, and Arthur Miller’s All My Sons on Broadway. Other New York theater appearances include The Seagull at Classic Stage Company, Third, Memory House, Salome and Oedipus with Al Pacino, The Shawl, Hunting Cockroaches, After the Fall, Beyond Therapy and The Art of Dining.