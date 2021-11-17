And a disclosure, she's consulted with AstraZeneca, the sponsor of this program, in the last year.
Dr. Winkfield, Dr. Brown, thank you so much for joining us, today.
DR. BROWN: Thank you so much. Glad to be here.
MS. ABUTALEB: So, Dr. Brown, I'm going to start with you. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, African-Americans still have the highest mortality rate of any racial or ethnic group for most major cancers. What are some of the reasons for that?
DR. BROWN: Well, some of the reasons that people of color, particularly Black Americans, have higher death rates and higher incident rates from some of the common cancers, a lot of it has to do with--I think one of the things we're talking about today are the social determinants of health. Where Black people live, where they're born, their socioeconomic status, all these things can affect it.
And so, the common cancers, most common ones: breast, lung, colon, and prostate, unfortunately, for all of those cancers, Black people have higher death rates and, for some of them, higher incidents rates. We think it has to do with lack of screening, access to screening, diagnosis, and most important, I think, access to the type of high-quality, comprehensive care for cancer in clinical trials that Dr. Winkfield and I both do in our practice and are really advocating for to make sure that all people have access to these types of services.
MS. ABUTALEB: Dr. Winkfield, before COVID, Black and White cancer disparities were narrowing amid progress against common malignancies. What impact do you think the pandemic has had on that progress? Has there been any backslide in that?
DR. WINKFIELD: Yeah, that's a great question. We know that there was a lot of fear around getting screenings done during the COVID pandemic. In fact, access was restricted. We know that, as well. Some of the screening facilities, if you think about mammography, radiological suites, that were there to help provide screening, some of them were even closed during the initial part of COVID.
So, there are estimates that for some cancers that we can screen for--we can screen for about six different cancers--that there are estimates about 80-percent reduction in terms of the screening rates. And we know that that disproportionately impacts communities of color and also those in rural areas. And so, we absolutely are worried about the fact that there may be some issues related to later stage of diagnosis. We are certainly seeing that in our clinics, but, more importantly, we are concerned that that may impact and further exacerbate some of the disparities that, as you've noted, were actually coming down, particularly related to Black/White.
There was a report by the AACR that came out in 2020 in September that actually showed that there was a nice decline in terms of the gap. That gap still exists but now, with the pandemic, we are certainly concerned that the issues related to access to screening will exacerbate some of the mortality and morbidities related to cancer for the disenfranchised communities.
MS. ABUTALEB: Dr. Brown, we know that prevention is the key to combating many cancers. Apart from routine screening, managing things like diet and exercise, cutting or reducing smoking. Are there other measures that people can take to minimize their cancer risk?
DR. BROWN: So, I think actually the most important thing that people can do, particularly in communities of color, to minimize their cancer risk is really be aware of some of the symptoms and signs and be aware of the screenings that are needed.
I think lifestyle changes are important, but I actually think, particularly for the disenfranchised and for communities of color, I really don't like to put the onus on the patient. Unfortunately, all the cancers that I mentioned, including one that I deal with particularly as a GYN cancer specialist, uterine cancer, there's only so much you can do in terms of your lifestyle to prevent them. The facts are that these cancers are out there, and you really have to be aware what the symptoms are, what the signs are, and really advocate for yourself when you have these symptoms and signs to see your health care provider to make sure that you're getting your screenings, your mammograms, your pap smears, your colonoscopies, and now lung cancer screening.
But the most important thing, I think, is knowing that living a healthy lifestyle is really important but, for some of the most deadly cancers, it's really not enough. And it's about getting your screening and knowing the symptoms.
MS. ABUTALEB: Well, education is obviously a hugely critical part of this so you know what to look for. But I'm curious, for either one of you, what role do you think fear plays in people skipping screenings or not going--you know, even if they suspect they might have some symptoms. And of course, some of the symptoms can be so innocuous sometimes.
DR. WINKFIELD: I'll tell you, we're all tired and we're all feeling that. Let me just back up to one of the things--you know, Dr. Brown, I am so, like, glad you mentioned, we've got to stop putting the onus on communities. We know that there are so many structural barriers that are related to access to care that are related to access to even foods. If we think about food insecurity in this country, we have over 40 percent of United States Americans who are food insecure, in this country.
And we know that nutrition matters. Nutrition is an important component of prevention. It's an important component of weight management, if you will. They have all these new-fangled terms. But we know obesity is a huge epidemic, but a lot of that is because people are living in food deserts and are forced to eat foods that are processed, et cetera, that actually increase their risk. So, let's make sure that we are thinking about the social determinants of health. Let's make sure that we are talking about the structural barriers that have been created--that have been created, redlining in communities where they've essentially created segregated communities that are based on wealth and income where we need to strategize as a community, as a country, on how do we change the dynamic so that people can, if they are educated, actually have access to the resources. And I think that's a huge component.
So, I just wanted just to back Dr. Brown up with respect to that statement, because we've really got to change that focus and that lens and stop saying what is that people can do, which it's true: They do need to be educated; we do need to be self-aware; but we also need to understand from a policy perspective that there are things that need to change in this country to remove those structural barriers.
MS. ABUTALEB: Yes. And I think the issue of--
DR. BROWN:

MS. ABUTALEB: How do you with community engagement, especially when it comes to medically underserved communities and communities of color?
DR. WINKFIELD: Dr. Brown, did you want to take that?
DR. BROWN: Oh, I was going to say that you mentioned fear, but I think Dr. Winkfield and I would also say that it actually has a lot--some of those fears are very well founded. And it's actually about trust and trust of the health care system and the system in general. I think for Black people, that is really the issue, and she and I both know this.
You know, it's fear of being experimented on. It's fear of not getting the same kind of attention and quality of care. So, that is the really the type of work that she and I do. We're really trying to make people of color and everyone aware that, in terms of cancer and in terms of cancer science, we acknowledge these structural barriers, and we want people to know that there are people like Dr. Winkfield, like myself, who are really in the system and working to make sure that people are aware that we understand that fear, but don't let that fear and that mistrust keep you from getting the right care.
And in fact, we're working very hard with communities of color to let them know there are legions of scientists, physicians, Ph.Ds., nurses, who are specifically working to get rid of these disparities that affect people of color in this country and that, you know, you shouldn't be afraid of participating in clinical trials. You just have to get the information, because clinical trial participation is one of the best ways to get great care for your cancer. And it is really important to acknowledge that there are people like Dr. Winkfield and like myself who are out there, who you can get your care from, that you can have that kind of trust. And I think that is a really important thing that we're doing and that we hope is really going to change that fear/mistrust of the health care system, which we saw so much with COVID, and we're really working to change that.
DR. WINKFIELD: Yeah, so that was the point I was going to make, you know--
MS. ABUTALEB: Well,--I'm sorry.
DR. WINKFIELD: I was going to say, you had talked about engagement. And I wanted to just bring up--so, I'm working with the National Institutes of Health, their community-engaged alliance against COVID-19 disparities. And I help to co-lead their inclusive participation workgroup.
And I tell you, this is the thing that we're hearing over and over again, this theme of mistrust. It's not new, but it's something that we have got to focus on and really work on. So, you asked about engagement, and certainly we are doing boots on the ground engagement with individuals, with families, with communities, and that's important. But we also have to engage institutions and providers to make sure we are doing our best to help alleviate some of those fears. There's no point in me going out and doing community engagement and saying to individuals who are from communities of color, hey, why don't you come in and join this clinical trial, we're going to take good care of you, if that's not true, right?
So, I have to be trustworthy, and that means I have to rely on the institutions that I'm working with to say, hey, we recognize that there have been historical barriers that we have placed that we are now working wholly and fully--full on--to really change those so that we can indeed continue to build trust in the communities that have been disenfranchised.
MS. ABUTALEB: And I want to talk a little bit about both of your particular experiences with your own patients, because I think we need to turn some of the conversation to COVID. We had the National Cancer Institute Director, Ned Sharpless, on this program back in June, and he said that there's been a 95-percent decrease in the cancer screenings across the board since the pandemic began, which was worse than what NCI had predicated.
So, what has been the impact on your patients and the way you've had to administer care?
DR. BROWN: Well, I'll take that one. I think that a lot of it is, we fortunately have been able, I think, to minimize the impact on patients who actually have active cancer in terms of their treatment. Because even in New York, we were fortunate that many hospitals banded together so that we really prioritized patients who were in active treatment and had urgently needed surgeries, they were able to get it.
But I think the most important impact is what you mentioned and what Dr. Sharpless mentioned, is that people not coming in, not just for their screenings, but when they have these symptoms, they put off coming in. And so, we're really engaged now at Memorial Sloan Kettering and most of the cancer hospitals in New York, as well as I think around the country, in trying to reach out to people and remind them that it is safe to come in and to really get that message out there.
We've actually been fortunate to partner with the Nassau County Community Health Department in Long Island. We partnered with them during COVID, when the vaccine first became available, to vaccinate underserved community members, including many community members of color, at our cancer care facility on Long Island. And in doing so, we established a bond and a trust. And what we're now doing is we're reaching out to those same individuals and personally inviting them to come for prostate, breast, lung, and colorectal cancer screening at our facility, letting them know that, you probably put this off during COVID. Well, you got vaccinated here, so come on in and we'll work with you to get your cancer screening done.
And importantly, if we find a cancer, you can trust that we're going to follow through. We're going to make sure that you get the right treatment. So, I think it's those kind of direct institutional and community engagement that Dr. Winkfield was mentioning that are really going to try to make the difference and make up that gap in people having not come in during the pandemic.
DR. WINKFIELD: Yeah, and can I just say one of the things that I think is really important is utilizing the entire care team, and that includes navigators, patient navigators, whether they be lay navigators--we know that Harold Freeman, when he started the program, it was with lay navigation, with individuals who are from and of the communities that we're trying to serve, that he was able to take an overall survival rate of 30 percent for breast cancer in Black women to over 70 percent in that community just by engaging and allowing for individuals who are from and of the communities to do part of that engagement work.
So, that's one of the strategies, is really to utilize navigational services to help people to really help to allay any fears, but to help them to navigate. Because frankly, one of the challenges in our country is that health care, unfortunately, is oftentimes tied to employment. So, many people we know lost their jobs during COVID-19 pandemic. There have been other challenges with respect to logistics that have impeded their ability to have access, to gain access to screening. And so, those navigators, if they're interpolated into the system, can really help to reduce some of the burden on the patient and to allow them to have the logistical and emotional support to actually follow through with screening.
MS. ABUTALEB: And you both touched on this, but I want to ask a little bit about telehealth, which was one way to help broaden access to health care during the pandemic, particularly for people in rural communities.
Do you think that the COVID pandemic has shown us--well, what gaps has the COVID pandemic shown us in our health care system, and do those same gaps exist in cancer care? And I know both of you addressed some of this throughout our conversation, but I also want to talk about solutions and what has been exposed and how we can begin to address it.
DR. WINKFIELD: Well, I can tell you, telehealth certainly has allowed for expansion of health care services into areas where there may have been some deficits, has allowed people to continue working in a very different way, right?
You think about a rural population where they may need to drive 200 miles to come into a center, and now having the ability to connect with their provider in a web-based format, or even by telephone, certainly is beneficial. It helps reduce some of the financial toxicities.
But I want to make it clear, one of the things that the COVID pandemic has shown is there are still gaps in terms of infrastructure. So, the digital divide is real. There are areas in our communities that--we don't have broadband access, that they might not have telephone service. And those are things that really help to--that we need to address and help to address so that we can make sure that telehealth is broadly accessible.
The other thing is a policy concern, because I tell you, with the pandemic, people may have had to move. They may be moving out of state but still want to be connected with their teams, with their care teams. But there's this barrier with respect to insurance coverage where they're not allowed to cross state lines. And these kind of made-up barriers really do restrict the capacity of individuals to access health care in the way that's best for them. And it's something that really does need to be addressed from a policy standpoint. We still have work to do with respect to improving technologies but really it's the policy piece that also needs to be looked at.
MS. ABUTALEB: And Dr. Winkfield, you're on President Biden's National Cancer Advisory Committee. We know that he has said he's hugely committed to ending cancer as we know it, that he has a huge commitment to this because of his personal experience.
So, what do you think the Biden presidency means for the future of cancer care, especially as we still have so many resources deployed to fighting the pandemic?
DR. WINKFIELD: Well, you know, so my appointment was to the National Cancer Advisory Board, what actually helps to advise the National Cancer Institute. So, working with Dr. Ned Sharpless to kind of identify what are the research priorities, what are some of the other priorities that we can have as a country that are really going to be focused on alleviating these cancer disparities?
And I must say, I'm very pleased that I'm able to join the National Cancer Advisory Board during this administration. President Biden has a personal history with cancer. And so, I think that having someone who understands the burdens that cancer can have on families, even families that may have abilities, that may have logistical support, that may have financial means to get care, how do we then translate that to individuals who might not?
So, I can't speak on behalf of the administration, but I can certainly tell you there's a lot we need to do from a research perspective. We have over 40 different comprehensive cancer centers in this nation, and we need to start driving those comprehensive cancer centers in a different way to say, what are we doing? What are the metrics? How are we showing that the work that we're doing, that our tax dollars are going to provide support for patients, is it moving the needle? Are we actually making progress to help alleviate these gaps, and especially the new ones as we see? Technology is driving cancer care even in terms of precision oncology. How are we making sure that every patient has the same opportunity to survive cancer and to survive it well?
MS. ABUTALEB: And Dr. Brown, we have about a minute left, and so I want to ask you, what solutions or proposals do you think would make the biggest difference in making cancer care more equitable?
DR. BROWN: I think one of the biggest impacts can be had through partnerships between NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers and the actual 70 percent of providers who are delivering cancer care in the community. Most patients, for geographic and other reasons, can't get their care at a comprehensive cancer center.
And so, it takes partnership between the kind of centers that I work at and Dr. Winkfield works at with community providers, and we have these types of partnerships even in areas regarding precision medicine, and I think that's really important. Telemedicine is great, but you can't get your cancer surgery or cancer radiation treatment through telemedicine. You have to actually have that physical contact with the patient. So, I think partnering with the community providers and with the communities to make sure that they're getting that type of care is really important. And I think both of us have examples of successful ways, and we hope to translate that so that all the comprehensive cancer centers and cancer academic centers can have these types of collaborations and really make an impact.
MS. ABUTALEB: Well, unfortunately, we're out of time so we're going to have to leave it there. Dr. Carol Brown, Dr. Karen Winkfield, thank you both so much for joining us, today. It was a fascinating and really important discussion.
DR. WINKFIELD: Thank you.
DR. BROWN: Thank you.
MS. ABUTALEB: I'll be back in just a few minutes with oncologist and TikTok content creator, Dr. Sanjay Juneja. Please stay with us.
MS. CODES-JOHNSON: Good afternoon. My name is Cassandra Codes-Johnson, and I'm the Associate Deputy Director for the Delaware Division of Public Health. I'm also a member of the AstraZeneca U.S. Health Equity Advisory Council, which includes national leaders from the public and private sector to guide the evolution of AstraZeneca's health equity strategy.
Today, I'm pleased to be here on behalf of AstraZeneca's YOUR Cancer program, which spotlights, convenes, and empowers difference-makers working to create meaningful changes to advance cancer practice and care. Our discussion today will focus on highlighting cancer disparities, while emphasizing some of the most urgent needs and concerns of people from underserved communities who have or who are at risk for breast cancer.
To date, COVID-19 has caused in excess of 100,000 cancer-related deaths due to delays in screenings. Regrettably, many racial and ethnic minorities, people living in remote areas, and those without health insurance face a disproportionate burden for cancer and worsened outcomes. Although COVID-19 has impacted most facets of cancer care, people affected by breast cancer have been acutely affected. Black women of note continue to experience the worst of these disparities. According to the American Cancer Society, 40 percent of Black women are more likely to die of breast cancer and are twice as likely to die if they are over 50 than those who otherwise have access to routine preventive and quality care.
Our goal today is to raise awareness of health disparities, to breast--in breast cancer at every level and inspire meaningful change to redefine the future of cancer care.
I'm pleased to be joined today by Margaret Osias, from the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, an organization that has been working to support breast cancer survivors, their families, and the community for over 30 years.
Hello, Margaret.
MS. OSIAS: Hello, Cassandra.
MS. CODES-JOHNSON: Thank you so much for joining me for this important conversation. Let's dive right in.
So, what has the pandemic taught us about the importance of health equity and cancer screening, and ways that we can broaden that access to underserved minority communities and those living far away from cancer screening sites?
MS. OSIAS: All right. So, the pandemic has taught us the importance of breaking down barriers for all communities, especially the underserved minority communities, to ensure that everyone has equitable access to care. The focus of the women's health screening operated by the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition is to provide that centralized patient navigation services for all of our clients, such as providing access to primary care providers, assistance with obtaining health coverage, language interpretation, assistance with follow-up appointments, and also, transportation to and from the cancer screening sites.
MS. CODES-JOHNSON: Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on that. And I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention Delaware's infrastructure, with our Delaware Screening for Life Program. So, for those who are seeking access to screening across the State of Delaware, our Screening for Life Program can help you gain access.
So, in addition to its impact on screening, the pandemic also disrupted overall continuity of care for people being treated for breast cancer. Are there any silver linings we can point to about how to ensure underserved communities are aware of and have access to the latest targeted therapies used to treat breast cancer?
MS. OSIAS: Yes, there definitely are. I think the largest silver lining would be to highlight on the impact on disparate populations, which has strengthened and has opened up new conversations in focusing on providing health equity to underserved communities.
We are broadening access to care by working with employers and churches, who work closely with large numbers of the underserved communities by offering education in person and virtually, assisting those individuals with scheduling their appointment, helping with financial assistance, and any other services that are required.
So, with partnerships with AstraZeneca, DBCC is able to actually pilot a breast health outreach program called the Chanpyons Project, which means "champions" in Hatian Creole, and this program will be launched to train Haitian women to become health advocates within their communities and to also encourage other women to become more comfortable with getting their mammograms, because early detection is key. So, in general, the world has become more open to telemedicine. So, the continuation of virtual care appointments with oncologists to provide access to care has made a significant difference, especially when it comes to the latest targeted therapies used for breast cancer.
MS. CODES-JOHNSON: Thank you so much for sharing those important comments and highlighting those important programs that are available across the state.
I'm also really hopeful about some of the translational research that we see happening both nationally and right here in Delaware. There's some really exciting translational research happening at Christiana Care with Dr. Siegel [phonetic] and his team in relationship to triple-negative breast cancer. I think all of that research, coupled with the programs that you shared will really be helpful to advancing cancer care as the years progress.
So, finally, how can we better come together across the oncology community to better support all patients living with and affected by breast cancer and ensure they have the access to the latest screening and treatments that they need?
MS. OSIAS: Right, that's a great question. So, to support these efforts, we recognize the need for offering more flexible screening times for working individuals to attend their screenings and their cancer treatment. So, therefore offering appointments outside the typical 9-to-5 office hours have been very successful in expanding these efforts with our community partners to offer these services to the local communities beyond the doors of the medical facility.
MS. CODES-JOHNSON: Fantastic. Well, thank you so much for spending a little time with me today, Margaret, to have this really important conversation. And as we reflect on the impact that COVID-19 has had on the breast cancer community, we continue to dedicate ourselves to reimagining the future of cancer care. I'm inspired by the great strides that we have already made and all the work that we have yet to do. To help raise awareness of these issues through education, research, and the inspiring stories, we encourage you to learn more about AstraZeneca's commitment to catalyzing change alongside the oncology community at YourCancer.org.
Thank you to The Washington Post for hosting this timely forum; and thank you to Margaret Osias and the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition for our enlightening discussion and the incredible work you do to improve the quality of life for people with breast cancer.
And now, I'll turn it back over to The Washington Post.
MS. ABUTALEB: Welcome back. I'm Yasmeen Abutaleb. Joining us now is Sanja Juneja, an oncologist--Dr. Juneja, welcome to Washington Post Live.
DR. JUNEJA: Oh, thanks so much for having me, and honored to be here and to listen to those extraordinary physicians just now on everything they're doing in healthcare and equity. It's a real privilege and I'm honored.
MS. ABUTALEB: Well, we're really excited to have you. I want to start by talking about health equity in the second half of this interview; but first, I want to talk a little bit about social media and how you use it.
You use it for medical information. You're an oncologist who has built up a huge following on TikTok and on Instragram. What got you interested in making medical information more accessible to the public?
DR. JUNEJA: Yeah, so, I think, you know, the most exciting thing and the main reason that I just love being part of today in medicine is that people really want to know more and be informed and educated about their health and their diagnoses, and that's really exciting.
So, you know, I remember when I first started practice, sometimes when I'm going through a blood count and explaining why that elevated white count is probably not cancer. And I would say, if it was leukemia, it's this; and if it's something scary, you would see this. And there was an older couple and they were, you know, in their 80s, and they kind of called the next day and were like, are--so, do I have leukemia or not?
And so, I think that age has kind of changed where, in the past, it was more of this kind of, this is what you have, this is what you do, and people were comfortable with that. But now, people really want to be informed and have, like, a kind of collaborative approach to their health, take ownership of their diagnoses, whatever they may be, cancer or not. And it's an exciting thing to be a part of.
The unfortunate flip side of that is where health care is evolving so quickly and obviously far from being optimized, patients are actually receiving less time with their physicians and those opportunities to learn about these things so that they can take ownership and be oftentimes more proactive as a consequence.
And so, there's that increased desire but a decreased opportunity, and that's where social media has been a really exciting place, almost by serendipity, given obviously the quarantine and people having more time, because I found pretty early on in making social media content, people want to know about these things. They're very interested and it's not just the medical community. They want to know about blood cancer and what their kind of blood counts mean, and what is anemia? And it's exciting because people are so eager to learn and it's also a really great tool because it gives you kind of recyclable opportunity to share the knowledge that you may be sharing, you know, to 20 patients in a day within a 50-mile radius, versus to 2 million people in 60 seconds.
So, the reach that you have to be able to deliver this education--and what I do on kind of a daily basis--is so much more broad to give people maybe in communities or places where they don't have quite as much of an opportunity to be able to get the information they seek, just because there's a deficit of oncologists or physicians, it gives them an opportunity to educate them and then make them feel more confident about either their management and also just, you know, about the process and what to do about it.
MS. ABUTALEB: I want to take a look at one of your most popular Tiktoks. You have a combination of videos. You've got some like the one we'll show where you kind of build on trends and dancing and giving people information through the text that way; and others where you're talking directly to people. But I just want to give our audience a sense of some of the content you've got there.
MS. ABUTALEB: So, that video has over two million views on TikTok. Do you think social media platforms like TikTok are changing how people think about their health, or maybe making elements of it more accessible?
DR. JUNEJA: For sure. I mean, I think, you know, the word I always use is empowerment with knowledge--is empowerment.
Again, you know, I don't think anyone would argue that healthcare, as rapidly as it's evolving, is completely optimized, right? So, there are deficits both in labor and time and diagnostics that are happening everywhere, and ultimately is just unfair and unfortunate for patients. They may suffer with an unknown diagnosis or something that can considerably change the quality of their life, and just happen to be in a place where that's--even though we know it in 2021 and it's available, but it's not delivered, and that's a tragedy. We spend so many billions of dollars on diagnostics and education, the loan debt for medical education, and the therapeutics. We spend all this money, but what a misfortune if you have all of these things to be able to improve the quality of somebody's life, and then it's just not applied because one individual may be unaware or, you know, undiagnosed.
And so, I think the reason that video got a lot of views and something that I'm, you know, humbled by is I had a message several weeks ago that said, "I was on three medications, centrally acting medications that kind of, you know, make you a little more sedated for my restless legs. And I saw your video and I asked about it and we checked. And sure enough, even though I wasn't very anemic or low on my blood, I was markedly iron deficient; so, I was right on the borderline. Got it repleted with some IV iron and all the medications are off." They were actually on disability and their medications were off and now they're back at work, and they actually had a lot of joy in work in what they did.
So, you know, having those messages really kind of encourage me, and I know others, to be able to just distribute and diffuse the kind of knowledge and education we have to be able to make people feel empowered, but also more proactive about their own health. Until and if there's a day where healthcare is, like, totally optimized, it just requires a more collaborative approach than before where before you would have a doctor that really knew you well and kind of was always your quarterback for everything. Well, we know that that's kind of changed in some subsets of America and it's more focal. Like, oh, you can go to this person for this and this person for this. In that circumstance, it's hard for that person or individual or physician to appreciate your baseline and all of those things. So, with social media, it's just really neat to see people learn things that they maybe didn't even know that they wanted to know.
You know, several people in the kind of social media doctor circle that talk about, like, how common it is not to be able to have children, you know, infertility, and so, the measures you take, and all kinds of things that maybe people have some emotional struggle with or thought it was just them, the degree of fatigue or whatever it is, are now getting, like, knowledge and education to be able to seek out more if it was unanswered.
And even if it doesn't change the kind of diagnosis or therapy that's provided, it also gives peace of mind, and that's pretty invaluable, especially when it comes to cancer. Because you know, I see it all the time. Patients--you know, if two patients present in the same way and one may have--unfortunately, they're stage four, and one has 18 months, and but doesn't really understand, you know, or know what to expect, what their cancer means, the timeline on things, they can have a significantly different year-and-a-half of life than somebody that may have had 12 months but just knows and understands everything and is traveling and appreciating everything in life and not in this kind of darkness.
It's kind of corny but I think about education like being in a room or, say, in the waters, but you're blindfolded. I've learned very quickly in oncology that people, all kinds of people, any kind of person, has tremendous strength and courage in them, like, stuff that I hope that I could even be a tenth of if I were faced in the kind of situations they're faced in. But you see that strength and you remove that blindfold when you educate. Like, when you have that knowledge and when you know the waters you're in and you can see the room and it's not darkness, human beings have this inherent, amazing ability to be able to, like, just will the strength to be able to have productive and fulfilling lives. But when things are unknown, that's when things are really unfortunate, and especially if things are unknown as well as suboptimal. Like, as in, there's things that exist out there in cancer with therapeutics and--you know, you all talked about precision medicine on your last event. Like, there are things that people are just not aware of and tools that are very valuable that are left on the table.
And with this kind of social media education, we can say, hey, if you have lung cancer and you're a nonsmoker, you have a pretty good chance--you know, or higher chance that you have a mutation in your cancer that can be attacked with this oral pill. And guess what, one was approved six weeks ago that I learned in fellowship was not actionable; there's no treatment for this KRAS mutation. And suddenly, a month ago, it's actionable and it's an oral pill and it's not standard chemotherapy. Well, do we think every single family and person that has lung cancer and doesn't smoke knows this, that when it came out six weeks ago? Does every oncologist know if they're overwhelmed, trying to meet the needs of the community? We know there's a huge oncologist deficit in a lot of the non-major city, non-major academic center places. Probably not. I mean, certainly not, to say it was 100 percent.
And then, you have social media where people are on TikTok and Instagram and then they can learn about this. So, we need to democratize the education that we spent a long time doing and empower people so that they have that information.
MS. ABUTALEB: I want to take a look at one other TikTok of yours, which is specifically cancer-related, and this one is about screening. So, let's take a watch.
MS. ABUTALEB: So, the pandemic led to a huge decrease in cancer screenings, which could lead to increased death and disease. I know that's been a big fear of a lot of oncologists and experts. What impact did you see the pandemic have on your patients? And have you seen people coming in with more advanced cases because of delayed screenings?
DR. JUNEJA: Yeah, for sure. It's--a diagnosis of cancer, I would assume, for any oncologist or any health care provider is--it's just sad. It really hurts for the patients and their families because you know kind of the emotional challenges and just time and energy and the psychology of it all when you get a diagnosis.
It's hard not to ignore that things that maybe were on the cusp of curative now may not have been, because a biopsy in an elective--if it was considered an elective biopsy, led to a delayed diagnosis. Or the screening--you know, I've had several patients that have come in, I didn't get my mammogram last year or my colonoscopy, and they were a little higher risk or they had another six-month screening, imaging due, and were unable. And sure enough, it's cancer. That, number one, presents a big challenge in and of itself, because things are more advanced, now. But the thing that really, really just hurts is that I can't pretend like I'm on the other side with the patient and their family members, even though I'm in the same room. But I can imagine all of the what-ifs and should-we-haves that come with even standard treatment management outside--forget COVID and the obstacles on there.
Things aren't always crystal clear. You have to decide if you're going to do what's called adjuvant chemotherapy, meaning, are we going to give chemo even though we think we got it all, to reduce your chance of it coming back, because statistically it shows you have a better chance of remission. So, you do things like that, and radiation. And even if it would have come back with or without chemo, you start thinking, should I have or shouldn't I have.
Now, we've introduced this whole new variable for something that's already so challenging emotionally for patients and their family members, and that's, if COVID wasn't happening, could I still have my mom--you know, my wife, my husband, my kids. And I hate that that's something that has to linger forever. Like, that's the forever effect of COVID, not just in sickness or ICU admissions and death from COVID, but even the psychology of saying there's hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people that may have to ask that question when the reality is it may not have made a difference.
But that kind of coping and the psychology and emotional component of something so scary as cancer--to have that added on, that's really been difficult for me, personally, because I've seen it, obviously, where that question is asked. And you don't know, again, if it made a difference, but emotional health really, ultimately, is the most important thing about anything in life, right? The time is one thing, but you want to enjoy it and have that emotion and people have to have that insult, and that's been really--that's been the hardest part.
MS. ABUTALEB: I want to talk a little bit about equity, especially because you practice in Louisiana, which was hit really hard by COVID-19 in a couple different waves. How have you seen disparities play out in your region when it comes to both COVID?
DR. JUNEJA: Yeah, so, you know, disparities is a big topic in cancer--and in health care as a whole and in cancer, as well. I guess cancer is by no means spared. And you know, one of the best things I've heard is, you know, people will say sometimes, like, oh, the African-American community or certain demographics, you know, have mistrust or they don't trust or they don't trust medicine. And I think that's an unfair statement, and people say it's an unfair statement because, instead, the statement should be, we haven't earned the trust, and it's warranted. And it doesn't put the blame on that demographic but really puts the blame on what we have a lot of literature, support, and evidence on showing that there's a clear, statistical disparity in care and management for cancer, you know, with the higher death rates that occur, especially in, like, prostate cancer with African-American men.
There's so many statistics that, even through social media, I've like really learned and been disillusioned to. So, those challenges are no less present, here, and I think the most important thing is that tool of education. That's how we combat these kind of disparities until the system does right by everyone, as humanity. We need to have those tools of education, like that CT lung cancer screening. I mean, can you believe that for a second? With as much we know, colonoscopies and mammograms are a part of screening. Ninety-five percent--up to 95 percent that qualify for a paid lung cancer screening don't even have it ordered by their providers.
And that's where, like--that's where you're trying to basically bridge that gap on the disparity, because obviously--and literature shows this, that there's a certain kind of bias towards a lung cancer that's thought of as solely a smoker's cancer, which is totally not true, but almost has this, like, slant, like--why, it's one of the most common cancers in men and women equally, but you're telling me it's 5 percent when there's a screening modality that's approved?
And so, we need to get over these biases, and the only way--the only way to do that is to talk about it. And so, on these social media platforms, I've heard some statistics in other fields. It's just so sobering and disillusioning. And so, you address it first, and then you educate. You educate to let anyone know that's been a smoker for those number of years that's required, and of that age, to even ask their providers, hey, do I qualify for a CT screening?
We're not going to fix, you know, the disparity overnight. I think the first thing is we have to recognize it, acknowledge it, talk about it. And then, until we can see those numbers get better, like, diffuse anything we can to make that healthier. And that unfortunately does require--and I say it's unfortunate--it requires empowering all people and all demographics, especially those that may have--that statistically, not may, show that there is a suboptimal, delayed, and less-effective treatment course in their malignancies--with the education, and empower them to be able to do that.
But it's been a challenge and it's something that I myself as a minority and learning largely in part due to social media.
MS. ABUTALEB: And we've got about two minutes left, so I want to end by asking you, what solutions or proposals do you think would help close some of the equity gap in cancer care and help make treatment more equitable?
DR. JUNEJA: Yeah, I think it's definitely, like, education. Those two things: It's talking about it, first of all, recognizing it, because you can't obviously make a solution to something unless it's spoken on.
And then, two is educating. And that's where I think social media is extremely effective. It basically empowers people and gives them the tools that they need to be able to be more proactive as an individual with their health care management and especially as a demographic or subgroup that deserves to have their trust earned.
And you know, there's this topic of misinformation and my buddy, Austin Chiang, has the Association of Healthcare Social Media, as someone who--he was really ahead of that because--I don't like the term, like, "misinformers," because I don't think--or I hope nobody inherently wants to misinform someone, right? There's some kind of, like, inherent altruism about the information they're putting on social media or anywhere else about, oh, these statistics aren't true; or these subsets aren't really this, that, and the other. Wagging a finger and saying, like, no, you're wrong, or, you're putting bad information or misinformation out there is not really the strategy. The way we harmonize everything and get more collaborative is to, hopefully, one, believe that people inherently mean well; and then, two, on social media, address--usually, like, say, with misinformation or disparities, address where that statistic or that information may be true, because usually it's based on something that's partially true, but then extrapolated to become misinformation.
But again, that's why I deviate from the term, like, "misinformer." I don't think people are trying to derail the progress and the harmony that we're trying to achieve in health care and with equity, but it needs to be met with acceptance and education. Like, and I really believe education is the key. The world, unfortunately, and the United States just requires us to be collaborative. It requires patient empowerment with knowledge and education and speaking until we can completely optimize it from the health care medical end. And it takes physicians being aware and talking about it and seeing it. And we know people are on TikTok; we know people are on Instagram. We know people that, you know, do this in their free time, but if it can just show up and put in someone's--one person's mind, hey, this is a problem and this is something we need to do, then that's a very effective way to make change, especially at a time when the time within a patient room and with a doctor is just getting more and more limited because of all the bureaucratic factors and everything that plays into health care that's not ultimately, you know, in right of the patient. And until we can fix those things, we need to address it in any way possible, and here's a medium where we can do that, if we do it responsibly.
MS. ABUTALEB: Well, we're unfortunately out of time, so we're going to have to leave it there. But Dr. Sanjay Juneja, thank you so much for joining us today. It was a terrific discussion and I'm sure you're going to have a number of new followers after.
DR. JUNEJA: Well, thank you so much. And I really--I'm very humbled by the people that attend this and want to be a part of that change and educated. And it's what inspires me, and I appreciate The Washington Post, as well, for shedding light on these topics.
MS. ABUTALEB: Well, thank you.
And thank you for tuning in, today. If you’d like to check out what other interviews we have coming up, head over to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and to find out more.
As always, I'm Yasmeen Abutaleb. Thanks for watching.
