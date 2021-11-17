But again, that's why I deviate from the term, like, "misinformer." I don't think people are trying to derail the progress and the harmony that we're trying to achieve in health care and with equity, but it needs to be met with acceptance and education. Like, and I really believe education is the key. The world, unfortunately, and the United States just requires us to be collaborative. It requires patient empowerment with knowledge and education and speaking until we can completely optimize it from the health care medical end. And it takes physicians being aware and talking about it and seeing it. And we know people are on TikTok; we know people are on Instagram. We know people that, you know, do this in their free time, but if it can just show up and put in someone's--one person's mind, hey, this is a problem and this is something we need to do, then that's a very effective way to make change, especially at a time when the time within a patient room and with a doctor is just getting more and more limited because of all the bureaucratic factors and everything that plays into health care that's not ultimately, you know, in right of the patient. And until we can fix those things, we need to address it in any way possible, and here's a medium where we can do that, if we do it responsibly.