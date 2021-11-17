MS. PORCHIA-ALBERT: It starts out with--you know, our first initial meeting always goes with, you know, you can't center other people until you center yourself first, right? And so--and understanding what does it mean for me to feel like my voice is being heard? What does it mean for me to feel like I'm being listened to, to feel like someone genuinely cares about my own well-being, right? And the only way that you're able to really convey that to other people is to feel that within yourself first, but then also to ask the underlying question, which is, what does support feel like. You know, I think we oftentimes come in with these assumptions, you know, based on what we've read, what we've seen, what we have experienced as individuals--but as individuals understanding that everything that has happened to us, since we have physically come out of someone, impacts how we're able to navigate in the world--right?--how we show up as our full selves. And so starting out with that framework of like, what is support? What does support look like? What does it feel like? You know, does it have a smell? Does it have a way that is convenient? And it's going to look different for different people, and so that's why it's really essential for us to meet people where they are, not where we expect them to be.