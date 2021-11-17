MS. TURLINGTON BURNS: Thank you so much. It’s great to be with you.
MS. CASEY: Let’s start with some breaking news. Yesterday the House passed the first bill of what’s known of the Momnibus Act. That’s a collection of bills addressing Black maternal health. Now this first bill can go to the president for his signature and become law. You’ve been advocating for this to happen. Let’s talk about this first bill, the Protecting Moms Who Served Act, what that does, and what this victory means.
MS. TURLINGTON BURNS: Yes, we were very excited here to see that news last night come through. We’ve been supporting the--Representative Underwood for several months now and really behind all that’s included in this Momnibus. The Protecting Moms Who Served Act will codify and strengthen the Department of Veterans Affairs maternity care coordination programs to ensure veterans receive the high-quality maternal healthcare and support that they’ve earned. And additionally, the bill would commission the first-ever comprehensive study of the scope of America’s maternal health crisis among veterans, with a particular for on racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health outcomes. So, this would be a great step in the right direction. And there's a lot more.
MS. CASEY: Let's talk about the broader Momnibus legislation and what you'd like to see. How optimistic are you that the rest of these bills can move through the House and Senate? And how does the Build Back Better legislation that Democrats are trying to hammer out and the president would like to pass, how does that come into play for moms and maternal health?
MS. TURLINGTON BURNS: I mean, just seeing the momentum over the last few years has been pretty exciting, to see so many bills included. I mean, there are more [audio distortion] included, nine to 12 bills in the Momnibus. And in those collection of bills, there are efforts to strengthen perinatal workforce representation in the--in the workforce. There's an emphasis on culturally concordant care. There would be an effort to establish respectful maternity care compliance offices for accountability, which is also a critical piece of this work, and also recommendations to invest in Black and Indigenous-led community-based organizations, which are largely the organizations that Every Mother Counts is supporting across the United States.
It also recommends critical investments in social determinants of health. We understand that the root causes of these maternal health outcomes are very much connected to housing, food insecurity, and so many other factors that really impact a family and a mother's ability to have a healthy pregnancy and life. And then also there is--there are some efforts to also address climate change within those bills.
So comprehensively packaged, we love the name. There are so many bills at this point that it's actually hard to keep track of them. But I think with this package, and with this step in the right direction, and the Build Back Better Act, which we've also been really encouraging our community to support and to be aware of, it really can make a huge difference for mothers and families and birthing people around the country.
MS. CASEY: When you were last with us on Post Live, it was July of 2020 and our other guest that day was Congresswoman Underwood, who you mentioned as a sponsor of this legislation, along with Congresswoman Alma Adams. They created this Black maternal health Congress--Black maternal health caucus in Congress. How revolutionary is that? I mean, it--Congresswoman Underwood talked about how little had been being done, frankly, to like a shocking degree in Washington on the issue of having healthy mothers.
MS. TURLINGTON BURNS: You know, I think the message really in the last few years is that women of color, don't--they can't wait. They are disproportionately impacted by the outcomes of maternal mortality and morbidity. And to have someone in a position--in leadership position like Representative Underwood, who is a nurse, who is the youngest elected, I think, member of Congress ever, to have her passion and her leadership, you just really--you can't--you can't like sort of imagine a better leader than Lauren Underwood.
It's true this work has been there for some time. There have been conversations around implicit bias and racism in our medical institutions. And yet until there was the formation of this caucus, and the leadership of both representative Underwood and Adams, I don't think we would have had as much momentum or as much energy around these bills. And so, you know, as a partner organization to those efforts, we are just so, so proud of this work and to be associated with it and aligned with it and so excited and hopeful about what can--what can be possible.
MS. CASEY: Yeah, Congresswoman Underwood is the youngest Black woman to ever serve in Congress so far.
You know, I want to go back to that appearance, when you were last with us on Post Live in July 2020. You know, I learned a lot from it, Christy, as you talked about maternal health. It was the early months of the pandemic. It's almost hard to put ourselves back in that mindset of July 2020. But I want to talk with you about that moment, because the year before the pandemic was the safest year in history to give birth. But tell us what had been going right.
MS. TURLINGTON BURNS: I think, you know, in the last decade that we've been working on this issue, I think it has been incremental progress in terms of the awareness globally, as well as here in the United States. I think while we were seeing the United States continue to go in the reverse direction of many under resourced countries around the world in the Global South, I think just that awareness was really starting to build. We were seeing maternal mortality on the front pages of our papers. We were hearing stories and testimonies through many series, as well as through individuals that had high visibility profiles, such as Serena Williams, and all of that collectively was making a difference.
I think in 2019, what we were seeing really was this moment in time where so much was possible. We're coming into a new administration. There was leadership, and amongst many candidates running for president, there were a lot of these bills introduced by some of those candidates. And I think, you know, there really was this sort of moment that we all wish for when we're advocating for an issue or a cause.
And then, of course, the pandemic hit. And so when we last spoke, we were still trying to get our bearings. I think there was this just real clamor for information, a lot of confusion, a lot of fear, and where you're already dealing with many populations who are fearful of our institutions and maybe don't have the same access to quality care and respectful care. I think we just saw this movement even further away from where we were starting to gain this momentum towards. And so that's really been a huge focus of ours over the past year and a half, is to ensure a continuum of care for all.
And of course, with time and with more knowledge and with research and data, I think we're a lot more informed as a society now. I mean, we know that the vaccine is available, and we know it's safe for pregnant women. We know that is recommended. And there are far less risks associated with the vaccine than there is around being exposed to COVID while pregnant. And so just that information alone, I think, has us a world away from where we were when we last spoke.
MS. CASEY: Let's talk about more--some of the things that have gone wrong during this pandemic, and how there's really been this backslide for maternal health, for new mothers, for newborns. You actually wrote an op-ed piece in our newspaper back in May. And the statistics you cited are staggering, you know, stillbirths rising sharply, the amount of medical complications [audio interference] around the globe. Talk to us, Christy, about what the pandemic has meant for global maternal health.
MS. TURLINGTON BURNS: We--well, it'll take us some time to get some of that data back. Unfortunately, there's been a bit of a time lapse. In some of the countries where we have grantee partners, there's just no transparency whatsoever about the actual scope of the pandemic. I had just returned from India right before lockdown, and to be following our partners and the way that that information was coming and just the sheer numbers in the population and the denseness around the population in so many of the cities.
Just having been there, I think it felt particularly close. I think the partners have really focused on those--on those areas of extreme need, right? Like food insecurity, as I mentioned, housing, it went back to real basics. Like when the vaccine or when PPE weren't available, what could we really do in those moments? And so really, it went down to the very basics.
I would say, you know, there are some countries such as Guatemala where we have partners, where our partners there were able to get vaccinated quite quickly being part of the health workforce. But very different across Tanzania, for example, or in Bangladesh. And so we've been just very, very deeply connected to our partners, as we always try to be, to get that information from the frontlines, and then do our best as partners to support what they need in the moment. And that really has been quite a range. I mean, even here in the States, in New York, our partners have been working on, you know, providing diapers and food for their infants and, you know, very, very basic care, which is all related, honestly, to this issue.
MS. CASEY: How is Every Mother Counts seeing the pandemic creating a more unstable situation for pregnant people of color?
MS. TURLINGTON BURNS: Well, like before the pandemic, people of color have been disproportionately impacted by maternal mortality. And you know, this has been something that has been spoken about, but I would say that the pandemic really raised to the surface, just how extreme these health disparities actually are. There's a lot of efforts in conversation around implicit bias training. We've been working closely with some institutions on companion pieces of film content to help educate residents and healthcare providers around those issues.
But I would say that’s sort of the most exciting thing about this moment, is the fact that the veil has been lifted. There should be no confusion around who is most impacted and who needs the most attention and care, which is why these communities are the focus of our work but also, I would say, most of the partners that we are working alongside in this work on. So, women of color, Indigenous women are right behind Black women in terms of their risk for complications. And so I'm really supporting those community-based leaders and providers to make sure that they can continue to ensure consistent and continuous care throughout all times.
We were able to work closely with partner organizations like Ancient Song Doula Service, which is run by Chanel Porchia-Albert, whom I know you're speaking to or will be up next, and also Village Birth International on a platform called JustBirth Space, which has been one effort to help women navigate the system during this time to make sure that they have access to lactation support and doula support, and all of the things that when you are not able to reach a provider or have access to information and care are so essential during this time. We really don't want women and birthing people to fall through the cracks, not now, and not ever, and so putting in the work to create the foundations that will beyond this time be quality resources for all.
MS. CASEY: Christy, talk to us about the importance of health, leading up to birth, during birth, but then also the importance of caring for someone who's given birth afterwards. Of course, so much of our focus is on the infant and making sure the infant is thriving. But what about the mother?
MS. TURLINGTON BURNS: You know, it's--it goes without saying, but you can't have one without the other in terms of healthy outcomes. And so really trying to make sure that mothers are at the center, birthing people are at the center of their care is really a focus. I think, you know, ideally, you would have--you would enter the stage of your life, which is such an important and huge responsibility, in optimal health. And yet a lot of women and birthing people aren't aware that they're pregnant until a ways in. And so making sure that when they are aware of their pregnancy, that they have access to high-quality care, the highest attainable quality care possible, is really important through the pregnancy, and then through delivery, and then the postpartum. Another part of the Momnibus efforts in Build Back Better and all of the things we've been talking about to ensure great outcomes.
And an opportunity for women to thrive not only survive childbirth has been to extend Medicaid coverage into the first year. Traditionally, it's very short, a short period of time after you deliver a baby that you have that coverage or that you see a provider. And so extending that coverage would make a huge, huge difference in terms of identifying all kinds of things. I think a third of the maternal mortality cases are happening in postpartum, in the postpartum period. So, it's a critical time to ensure, you know, access to high-quality care.
And so, yes, ideally, we’re planning, and we were--are prepared, and we are in our best health. But realistically, we know that half of pregnancies are unplanned, in the United States and around the world. And so making sure that as soon as we are aware of that status to make sure that we have access to the best quality care possible and all the way through.
MS. CASEY: Yeah, and as you point out afterwards, at a time when, as you--I've heard you say before moms are often so focused on caring for everyone else, and so there has to be an effort, a communal effort and medical effort to care for the mom, as well.
You know, not only is the U.S. home to one of the highest maternal mortality rates, but the maternal morbidity rate is among the highest of any industrialized nation. Christy, why is the U.S. topping the charts on these terrible lists?
MS. TURLINGTON BURNS: That's a good question. There's no real excuse for it. I think there's a--there's an expression that we use in this in this work, which is too little too late and too much too soon. I think we have a very medicalized health system, which, if you are not--if you are welcomed into that system--and I would say most deliveries actually do happen in the hospital, and one in four hospital stays is connected to maternity care--you may have more chance to have a medical intervention, which is not always the best choice for the mom or baby. And so, you know, I think some of the statistics that are coming out or that I've seen in the time that I've been advocating for this work, which is, I think, shocking to most people is that overmedicalization is contributing seriously to these factors.
We have a rise in chronic health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Those chronic health conditions may set you up for a more medicalized birth experience and when that happens, it can ultimately set you up for problems down the line. I think that maternal mortality is clearly a horrible event to have experienced by family members, by the care providers who are working on those cases, and yet, the morbidities that are associated, which are less talked about, which I think are more widely experienced, are the ones I think we have the most chance to make a difference around. I think the experience of a woman's healthcare and how she feels welcome, safe, supported, and respected can make a huge difference in those outcomes.
I would hear the statistic early on that for every maternal death, there were 20 to 30 cases of morbidity. I think that's up to 100. And so you can only imagine that most of the women that were walking around every day have had some kind of postpartum experience or experience in childbirth that they are still struggling with today. We can do better. We should do better. This is, you know, something that we know how to do better. And so we're really trying to make sure more people are aware and can join us in this movement to prevent those outcomes.
MS. CASEY: As you pointed out a little while ago, maternal health is interconnected with infant health. What are you seeing as some of the less expensive but most impactful factors that could drive better incomes for healthy infants?
MS. TURLINGTON BURNS: Well, I think--I mean, I think that consistent care throughout pregnancy will help to ensure those better outcomes for infant and mother. We would see less infants in the NICU. I mean, in this country, we have an issue of hospital closures and maternity ward closures, birthing center--birthing centers not being as accessible as they should be for all as an option, and with that the expense of NICU utilization. That should not be the goal, it should not be the norm, and too often that is the case. And it's incredibly expensive. So what we know now through evidence around doula support, for example, is that women will have those better outcomes, are less likely to go into preterm birth and less likely to need that care for their newborns and infants postpartum.
I think the more that we can do to prevent these outcomes is the right approach. I think we sometimes have a system here in the United States of treatment and like what we do after as opposed to ensuring the best possible outcomes throughout and the best health and, you know, optimal wellness in our livelihoods. I think--I think that's the emphasis that needs to happen.
And so doula care being one of those things that we're advocating for, we're advocating for Medicaid reimbursement of that kind of care. There's so much evidence out there, and so just really helping to educate the public that that is an option. Doulas often can work in any medical setting, whether it's a birth center or a hospital or a home. And oftentimes, you know, especially for our community-based folks, you can find a doula who looks like you, that comes from the community, and we know that that also makes a difference in the experience of a birthing person.
MS. CASEY: We'll talk more about doulas in a few moments with our next guest. Christy, thank you so much for taking the time to talk with us. Christy Turlington Burns, thank you.
MS. TURLINGTON BURNS: Thank you so much.
MS. CASEY: And thank you for joining this conversation. I will be back in a few moments with my next guests, Karey Sutton and Chanel Porchia-Albert. Stay with us.
MS. ROPER-TOLBERT: What a powerful message from March of Dimes: We are not alone. Good morning. I am Jade Roper-Tolbert, and most importantly, a mom of three sweet kids. I also host a podcast with my best friend called "Mommies Tell All." I believe that sharing our stories of the highs and lows of motherhood can help change the way we approach maternal and infant health. Joining me today is Stacey D. Stewart, the President and CEO at March of Dimes, the leading nonprofit fighting for the health of all moms and babies. Stacey, good morning.
MS. STEWART: Good morning, Jade. Great to see you.
MS. ROPER-TOLBERT: You too. Stacey, every year March of Dimes releases their annual report card which showcases the state of maternal and infant health in our country. What are we learning in this year's report?
MS. STEWART: Well, thanks so much. And you're right. The March of Dimes is the leading organization fighting for the health of all moms and babies. And every year, for the past many years we've issued a report card that initially looked at just the issue of premature birth and assigned a grade to the country and to various states around premature birth.
Today, though, what we understand is that to have a healthy baby, you have to have a healthy mother. And so what we've included in this report card this year are more indicators around maternal health as well as premature birth and infant health. And today, what we see in the report card is that we've seen a slight decline in premature birth from 10.2 to 10.1 percent overall in the country. But what's very concerning is that that decline was not experienced across all parts of the country. In fact, for African American women and for American Indian and Alaska Native women, the rates of premature birth actually increased, which means we had widening disparities, and really a growing maternal and infant health crisis in this country for especially women of color.
MS. ROPER-TOLBERT: Do you know why the preterm birthrate dropped?
MS. STEWART: Well, what we know is that it dropped for certain groups of women--for White women, for Asian women, for some Hispanic women--even though for Hispanic women for many, many years prior to this year we had seen an increase in preterm birth rates. And it's not exactly clear why we even saw any decline at all. We saw 33 states actually have an improvement in their preterm birth rates, while 13 states actually saw a worsening in their preterm birth rates.
What we have to do is we have to get more information about how the pandemic actually impacted preterm birth. But unfortunately, what we know is for many Black and brown women, there were health outcomes actually declined for maternal health as well as for infant health. And that's a particular concern to us at the March of Dimes.
MS. ROPER-TOLBERT: In your report, why didn't preterm birth rates improve for certain communities of color?
MS. STEWART: Well, the issue of preterm birth is actually pretty complicated. Again, premature birth are babies that are born before 37 weeks of pregnancy. Premature birth and the consequences of premature birth are some of the leading causes of death for children between the ages of zero and five, and it affects almost 400,000 babies in this country born every year. One out of 10 babies are born prematurely. We don't know all the causes of premature birth. We have five research centers--premature birth research centers in this country, one in the UK, just to look at the--and try to get a better understanding of premature birth. We do know that there's some risk factors that actually increase the risk of premature birth for some women and babies in this country, especially women of color who may be experiencing some of the effects of racism and discrimination, which we know can have an impact on their health and can also cause poor birth outcomes for them as well.
MS. ROPER-TOLBERT: Those are alarming figures, Stacey. Did the COVID-19 pandemic impact maternal and infant health?
MS. STEWART: Well, for pregnant women that contracted COVID-19, it had a significant impact on their health. If a pregnant woman contracted COVID-19 and was unvaccinated, she was at a significantly increased risk of severe illness and even death, hospitalization. That's one of the reasons why we've been encouraging so many pregnant women, based on CDC’s guidance, to get vaccinated to protect them and their babies.
But we don't know the full impact of the pandemic on women. We don't know, for example, how isolation and staying at home could have impacted their pregnancy. We don't know the full extent of it. We do know that many pregnant women experienced more severe mental health challenges during the pandemic that may have affected their health and their baby's health. A lot of the research that we're doing at the March of Dimes is to better understand the full effects of the pandemic on maternal and infant health. But we do know that COVID-19 can be a very, very devastating experience for many pregnant women. And it's why we've been encouraging so many pregnant women to get vaccinated and to stay safe during the pandemic to protect them and their babies.
MS. ROPER-TOLBERT: What are you doing at March of Dimes to combat this crisis?
MS. STEWART: Well, this maternal and infant health crisis was one that we were facing even before the pandemic. Just to be clear, the U.S. is considered the most dangerous developed nation in the world in which to give birth. That was true before the pandemic. And we don't think, obviously, those issues have improved during the pandemic. They most certainly almost been made worse, even though we don't see that full effect in this year's report card with the premature birth rate. But one of the things that we're doing is obviously making sure that women have access to good information. We're focusing on policy change to actually improve the maternal infant health crisis. And we're doing research to better understand how we can improve maternal and infant health overall.
MS. ROPER-TOLBERT: Stacey, you and March of Dimes are working so hard every day. What can we do to help you?
MS. STEWART: One of the best things that we can ask anyone to do is to get involved with us to help move forward on policy change. There are a package of bills making their way through Congress right now called Momnibus, which is a comprehensive approach to addressing policy change to really improve maternal and infant health. We would want everyone to get involved in that by signing up for our Blanket Change campaign at marchofdimes.org. Making your voices heard to become an advocate for maternal infant health is one of the best ways that all of us can make sure that every single mom and baby--irrespective of race, ethnicity, where she lives, income level--that every single mom and baby can be healthy in this country. And certainly, we have a lot of work to do, and we need everyone's help. So, get more information at marchofdimes.org.
MS. ROPER-TOLBERT: Thank you so much, Stacey. I know I'm going to sign up today. My firstborn was born prematurely, and I also had a pandemic baby. So, I have a heart for these mothers out there. And now I'll hand it back over to The Washington Post. Thank you so much, Stacey.
MS. STEWART: Thanks so much, Jade.
MS. CASEY: Welcome back to Washington Post Live. I'm Libby Casey, politics and accountability anchor at The Washington Post. My next guests on the program are Dr. Karey Sutton from the Association of American Medical Colleges; and Chanel Porchia-Albert, doula and founder of Ancient Song Doula Services. Welcome to you both. Thank you for being here.
MS. PORCHIA-ALBERT: Thank you for having us.
MS. CASEY: Dr. Sutton, let's start with you. You're the director of an organization that leads efforts to increase health equity research. Talk to us about some of the work being done on these issues of maternal and infant health.
DR. SUTTON: So yes, I am currently director of research at the AAMC Center for Health Justice. And within the center, we are really looking at the different levers to change and increase health equity among populations. And it's for the whole entire nation. And one of the things that we're looking at is really being intentional in the efforts that we're doing and working with multi-sector collaborators to ensure maternal health equity and infant health equity.
So just one example would be really looking at the data and infrastructure that is needed to change policy and often--and also to catalyze action of maternal health equity--so looking at your education data that you may need, working with transportation and looking at the data, also looking within the criminal justice system and that data, and how can we all partner together in order to ensure change and also minimize these maternal health inequities?
MS. CASEY: So, Dr. Sutton, I understand that you're joining us during your own maternity leave?
DR. SUTTON: Yes, I just had a baby three and a half weeks ago.
MS. CASEY: Oh, my god.
DR. SUTTON: And so this conversation is near and dear that we're going to talk about doulas, because my doula--postpartum doula is actually upstairs with the little one at this moment. So, I have a lot to talk about.
MS. CASEY: Well, congratulations, and thank you so much for taking time with us. What a privilege for us. So, tell us more about your experience with doula support and how that helped you and how you see that translating to other people in the delivery room or, you know, at home even, wherever they choose to give birth.
DR. SUTTON: So, one of the things that I really have noticed, and just with my own experience with my doula, is that this maternal health crisis is definitely an intersectional problem. It’s an intersectional kind of issue. You would think--we hear all the time these disparities amongst women of color, and really looking at those disparities to know that these disparities persist, regardless of income and education. So being a person in maternal health space, it was not even a second thought for me to have a doula, even though I am in this research space.
And so my experience with my particular doula was that she provided support and care for my husband and also for myself, and also is providing that support and care for us now, even though I've experienced a couple of postpartum challenges. I will credit to say that my doula was part of that life-saving team for me, and that's hard to say for a person that has a Ph.D. and is actually in this space. These disparities in this crisis does not discriminate based on your socio demographic status.
MS. CASEY: Can you tell us more about that, Dr. Sutton? Chanel, I want to get to you in just a moment. But, Dr. Sutton, can you tell us more about just, you know, studying this, researching it, being an advocate in it, or someone who learns about this space is different than experiencing it yourself?
DR. SUTTON: Right. It's in that labor and delivery space where you need the advocate. You need the person to be that conduit for communication for you and your support person and the medical team. And so actually experiencing what I had researched, of not necessarily being heard at times about pain, not necessarily being listened to, and even after in this postpartum phase going through a couple of challenges and not necessarily being heard, having that advocate and doula by my side has definitely empowered me to a point that I didn't even know that I needed to help with the care. So, it's actually you're living and breathing the research where doulas--the evidence shows from many studies that doulas have many benefits to women of color and all women across the U.S., but also thinking about the reduction of cesarean rates for those who have doulas, the increase of birth weights for those individuals that do have doula care, and also the decrease in under--decrease in the postpartum depression and anxiety symptoms for those who do have the doula support after labor and delivery.
MS. CASEY: Chanel, can you reflect a little bit on Dr. Sutton's experience, you know, just what it takes to be listened to and be heard and be really given the respect and space through the delivery process that a person going through labor needs?
MS. PORCHIA-ALBERT: I mean, ideally, what someone needs is for their humanity to be seen--right?--for that to be conveyed, and to be centered and to be forefront in the care that they're receiving, to understand that there are a full human being who is coming forward with a complex identity and it's just not about that particular episode of care that is happening to them. And so as they are going through their birthing process, there's a multitude of things that are happening emotionally, physically, one could even say spiritually, that are affecting how someone is able to be present and within their body during their experiences.
So, what we really need is providers who are taking a really culturally humble approach to care. What does it mean to meet people where they are, not where we expect them to be, and to understand that they come with a complex history that is centered in understanding, you know, intergenerational trauma, understanding the experiences of Black people within the context of America, within the U.S. healthcare system, and the ways in which that has impacted how we choose to center ourselves within our healthcare. All of that weighs in on, you know, how someone is able to show up but also, you know, how they're also treated. You know, people want to just--birthing people just want to be--want to know that someone genuinely cares about them. And that's all individuals. We all want to want to feel like someone has our best interests at heart, but also was listening and centering our bodily autonomy in a way that feels good to us, not in a way that is positioned for the benefit of the provider and not for the benefit of the birthing person.
MS. CASEY: Chanel, as you talk about this need for a doula to have the understanding of reproductive rights, but also birth justice and the humanity of the person giving birth, how do you teach that to doulas?
MS. PORCHIA-ALBERT: It starts out with--you know, our first initial meeting always goes with, you know, you can't center other people until you center yourself first, right? And so--and understanding what does it mean for me to feel like my voice is being heard? What does it mean for me to feel like I'm being listened to, to feel like someone genuinely cares about my own well-being, right? And the only way that you're able to really convey that to other people is to feel that within yourself first, but then also to ask the underlying question, which is, what does support feel like. You know, I think we oftentimes come in with these assumptions, you know, based on what we've read, what we've seen, what we have experienced as individuals--but as individuals understanding that everything that has happened to us, since we have physically come out of someone, impacts how we're able to navigate in the world--right?--how we show up as our full selves. And so starting out with that framework of like, what is support? What does support look like? What does it feel like? You know, does it have a smell? Does it have a way that is convenient? And it's going to look different for different people, and so that's why it's really essential for us to meet people where they are, not where we expect them to be.
And in drafting out a care plan that is individualized, that's really understanding the cultural dynamics of how someone shows up, their religious beliefs, their gender, you know, are they first time parents, second time parent. You know, all of these things make a difference in how someone is able to--able to feel, you know, centered and whole. You know, a lot of times we come in contact with individuals who have experienced previous sexual trauma or DV, or maybe they are, you know, incarcerated. You know, that doesn't separate you or make you any less of a human being or any less of a parent, right? It just means that you have this situation that is going, and that doesn't dictate everything that should happen to you. And so we really want--we really start that out as the core of like, you know, understanding that, again, we're all having these different human experiences. And so what does it mean for us to center that in a way that really centers their basic human rights to bodily autonomy, to informed decision making, to be able to parent essentially themselves in a way that is affirming?
MS. CASEY: Dr. Sutton, can you expand for us on what inequities exist for pregnant people and why greater equity would curb the statistics for maternal mortality here in this country?
DR. SUTTON: So currently, about 700 women die from complications from pregnancy and childbirth in the U.S. on a year-to-date basis. And so we know that Black woman and American Indian and Alaskan Native women are two to three times more likely to die due to childbirth or pregnancy complications.
As I stated earlier, these particular racial and ethnic disparities persist regardless of income and education levels. So, what we're looking at is a true maternal health crisis, because the numbers have not improved over 60 years. And so what we're looking at is thinking of innovative models and innovative ways in which we can improve the health equity and also the justice for these particular populations, whether that be making sure that there are payment and reimbursement policies in place so that more women and birthing persons have access to doulas, because to be honest, having a doula is expensive if you're not able to afford it. Depending on training and areas--and I can defer to Chanel for this--I think it's between $500 to $3,500 sometimes to pay for a doula, and not every person has that available funds. And private insurers do not necessarily cover doulas for every place. So, it's an access issue, ensuring that there are payment models in for--in place for people to be able to--be able to afford, and also thinking about informing and educating and working with community-based organizations to let mothers and birthing persons know about the benefits of having a doula. That's kind of where we are.
Just to sum it up, we really think that this work, this health equity work in maternal health is grounded in community wisdom and voice. And we cannot make this change unless we really work and partner with the community members, with our mothers, with our birthing persons, and come together collaboratively for solutions for this maternal health crisis.
MS. CASEY: To that point, I had a doula with me at the hospital when I had my two children, one at the leadup to the birth, the other for the whole process, but it was something I had to pay for out of pocket. I had to totally arrange for it myself. And fortunately, the hospital was open to having a doula. But, Chanel, you know, is there still resistance? Are you still encountering resistance in that integrated model of trying to have, you know, sort of multiple people represent what the mother might need in that birth moment?
MS. PORCHIA-ALBERT: I mean, yeah, there's always, you know, some resistance in different pockets. You know, everyone has not come to the table and is like, okay, this is--this is beneficial, this is going to work, right? And I think that a lot of the hesitancy comes in with a lack of education, around what the real true role of a doula is and being able to center birth outcomes. So, when we look at, you know, the birthing person--and you know, most providers are looking at, you know, a healthy parent and a healthy child, you know--but the birthing person is also looking at, well, what was my outcome like. You know, what--how did I feel emotionally? Did I feel like my bodily autonomy was centered? Did I feel like my voice was heard? That also weighs and plays a huge role in how someone experiences a postpartum period.
You know, so when we talk about postpartum complications, you know, it's also the mental health aspect of it. And, you know, as Dr. Sutton mentioned, previously, you know, having her own doula has allowed her to be able to navigate the postpartum period in a way that has centered her and her family in an affirming way--right?--allows for the ease and the transition into parenthood to be--to be easier. When we think about community care frameworks, this is not something that is new. It's just something that is more new to the healthcare institution. But there have always traditionally been ways in which, you know--in various different cultures where individuals when there was an episode of someone was pregnant, you had someone who was preparing that individual, who was supporting them through that process, you know, who was there for aftercare. And so it's really important for us to kind of recapture that, and those community care frameworks was doing that. But it's doing it from an intersectional perspective. It's understanding how the social determinants of health also impact how someone is able to show up within their care.
And, you know, as mentioned previously, the cost of care, you know, right now, there are seven states that have passed doula Medicaid reimbursement legislation. There are 13 states who have legislation in place, but we need a lot more. And we need it to be done in such a way where it centers the birthing person but also the doula who's providing services, looking at the cost of living, looking at the fact that when we're talking about community-based doulas, we're talking about people who are living and working in those same communities, who also they themselves may be low income, who they themselves may be going through the different intersections of how they're able to show up for other people. Maybe there's a lack of transportation. You know, there may be food insecurity. And so while you, as a doula are trying to get food for someone and address a food insecurity issue yourself for that individual that you're supporting, they too may be experiencing this themselves because they live in that community, too.
And so we really have to look at it from this justice perspective of what does it mean to lift up an entire community. What does it mean for us to really work in a collaborative care framework? I know that term--you know, that's always thrown around, where people like, yes, you know, we're doing collaborative care--but in a genuine way--right?--where we have these models of care that are addressing the gaps, such as midwifery care, and establishing a network of support, lifting up education at the same time as we're looking at different pathways to be able to address care, because it's not going to happen any one way.
MS. CASEY: Chanel, the New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams said during his campaign that he wants to provide doulas to all first-time mothers in the city. Do you think this approach will be effective? Or do you think that it needs to be more targeted to women in specific areas or from specific demographics?
MS. PORCHIA-ALBERT: I mean, I definitely think that all individuals should have access to a doula should you want one through your reproductive life course. I think that that's important. But of course, I also think that it’s, you know, really important to address those high-needs areas in pockets where care is just not being distributed evenly. You know, and how the mayor chooses to do that I hope is really centered in, you know, a community-based approach where we are bringing in folks who are experiencing or who have experienced the adverse effects of what happens when someone doesn't listen, when we look at individuals like Amber Rose Isaac, when we look at Denise Williams, who recently lost her life, you know, during the postpartum period. She went to go seek out health care services at a hospital and you know, three days later, was pronounced dead. And her family still hasn't heard any answers as to the reason why.
And so we really need to look at why are these things happening. Where's the level of accountability that's taking place? And what are folks doing to really center families in an equitable way, where there's not just having conversations, but there's truth, there's reconciliation, there's movement towards really creating systems of change that are new and fresh. And we can't be afraid to work from a new perspective, because what we have in place right now is not working.
MS. CASEY: And you mentioned Amber Rose Isaac. She died in 2020, in April of 2020, delivering her son after an emergency C-section in the Bronx. Before we go, Dr. Sutton, I just have to ask about how the pandemic is impacting issues surrounding maternal mortality and infant health. I know it's a big question, but do you have any key takeaways for us, Dr. Sutton?
DR. SUTTON: The major key takeaway of since we're talking about doulas is the difference in the policies and rules of who gets to have a doula, in what hospitals are allowing doulas and when, and also the different guardrails and red tape that you have to break through in order to have your doula present and how long your doula will be present. And so that is causing definitely some inequities for women of color who are not necessarily being able to have their doulas there. These are women that do have doulas and who have been working with them, but then show up to the hospital and their doula is not allowed into the labor and delivery process, or you'll have to choose between having your doula or a family member. And so this has been--is being examined now to show how the pandemic in this difference in policy is exacerbating some of the maternal health inequities that are experienced by women of color.
MS. CASEY: Well, thank you so much to both of you. We have to leave it there. Chanel Porchia-Albert and Dr. Kerry Sutton, thank you for your time.
DR. SUTTON: Thank you.
MS. CASEY: And, Dr. Sutton, good luck with your new baby. Thank you again for joining us on maternity leave. Just really appreciate that. Thank you.
I'm Libby Casey. Thank you for joining us today.
[End recorded session]