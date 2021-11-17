MR. RENNER: Yeah, I mean, there was a--there's a lot of work that had to be done to just get an understanding of this. This is a very sort of micro sort of part of our country, and there's quite a few of these all around our country. And just to get an understanding of what it is, I mean, you have to understand this is a town built out in the middle of nowhere, but then because of that, a community is birthed around it and the inner workings of how you just--look, I've never been to prison. I don't know anybody that's been in prison. I had to understand just the inner workings of it. And there's--it’s a dialogue too that Taylor and Hugh were very familiar with, that there's a shorthand to. And I had to really try to decipher what is--what means anything to me and so that I can show and express to audiences what is value, what isn't of value. That was the biggest sort of obstacle in the beginning of this thing, I think.