Amrita Ahuja
Amrita is Square’s Chief Financial Officer. She was previously CFO of Blizzard Entertainment, a division of Activision Blizzard, and held various leadership positions at Fox Networks Group, the Walt Disney Company, and Morgan Stanley.
Max Levchin
Max Levchin is the Founder & CEO of Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. He is also the co-founder and Chairman of Glow, a data-driven fertility company. Both companies were created and launched from his San Francisco based innovation lab, HVF (Hard, Valuable, Fun). Max was one of the original co-founders of PayPal, where he served as Chief Technology Officer from its founding until its sale to eBay in 2003. Prior to HVF, Max founded and was CEO of Slide, a personal media-sharing service, which was acquired by Google in 2010. Max also helped create Yelp Inc., a consumer internet company, where he served as Chairman of its Board of Directors from its founding in 2005 until July 2015. He served on the board for Yahoo! Inc., an internet company, from 2012 until 2015. Max was born in Kiev, Ukraine before moving to the United States and settling in Chicago in 1991. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he founded and led four other technology startups.
“AI in Digital Payments Security: Balancing Innovation, Security, and Equity”
In a segment sponsored by Visa, Melissa McSherry, SVP and Global Head of Data, Security, and Identity Products will discuss how payment networks like Visa are working to maximize the potential of artificial intelligence in service of a more secure and equitable global payments ecosystem.
Melissa McSherry
Melissa McSherry joined Visa in 2016. The Global Data, Security and Identity Products team serves Visa clients and partners globally with products to drive higher authorizations, lower fraud, more customer engagement, better underwriting, and greater marketing ROI. The team is especially focused on making insights responsibly available where and when our clients need it, through APIs, web applications, and execution engines, and providing easy to use applications that leverage the scope and power of the Visa network.
Prior to Visa, Ms. McSherry spent 12 years at Capital One where she managed Subprime Acquisitions, Decision Sciences, and Marketing and Credit for cobrand and private label partnerships. While at Capital One, her teams delivered 3x growth in internet originations and loan growth from $30M to $25Bn through partnerships. Prior to Capital One, she was a Vice President of Product Marketing at a technology start up. Ms. McSherry has spoken internationally on data science in business applications and women in data science and technology. She holds an MBA from Stanford and a BA from Harvard.
Moderated by Ruth Umoh
Ruth Umoh is the Editor-in-Chief of The Filament, the definitive news source for DEI leaders in tech. A veteran business journalist, she previously served as Forbes’ Diversity and Inclusion Editor and was a CNBC reporter covering leadership strategy, corporate management, and personal finance prior. She’s a graduate of the University of Maryland and received a master’s degree from Columbia University.