That is something merchants are very happy to pay for, because this results in incremental lift. And I think the disputes -- and this is not the first nor the last dispute in the payment industry, vis-à-vis retailer world. I've been in this industry long enough to have seen many, many versions of these conversations. It's the notion of I'm not sure I'm paying for the value that I'm getting. Sometimes the consumer would only transact if this particular payment type was available, but maybe they would transact even without this payment type. And our answer to this from the very beginning was, we'll give you total visibility into what's going on, merchants and consumers. That's why we tend to win these very, very important partnerships, because the transparency is facing both sides of the conversation, and whenever there is a fee to the merchant, which we certainly charge as well, they know exactly what they're getting and typically it's a happy consumer that feels compelled to buy and spend, perhaps, a little bit more than they normally would.