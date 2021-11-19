Charles Lane
Charles Lane is a Post editorial writer specializing in economic and fiscal policy, and a weekly columnist. Lane joined The Post in 2000 as an editorial writer, did a stint as The Post’s Supreme Court reporter and then rejoined the editorial board in 2007. Previously, he was editor and a senior editor of the New Republic from 1993 to 1999 and a foreign correspondent for Newsweek from 1987 to 1993. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a frequent panelist on Fox News’s “Special Report” and “Fox News Sunday.”
Annie Linskey
Annie Linskey is a White House reporter. She covered Democrats in the 2020 presidential campaign as a national political reporter for the Post. Before coming to The Post, Linskey was the lead reporter on Democrats for the Boston Globe’s Washington bureau during the 2016 campaign. She reported on the Obama White House for Bloomberg News and BusinessWeek. She also spent a year in Boston covering New England politics for Bloomberg News. Linskey’s first nine years in journalism were spent at the Baltimore Sun, where she covered crime, City Hall and the Maryland State House. She also briefly wrote a sailing column for the paper.
Ruth Marcus
Ruth Marcus is deputy editorial page editor for The Post. She also writes a weekly column. Marcus has been with The Post since 1984. She joined the national staff in 1986, covering campaign finance, the Justice Department, the Supreme Court and the White House. From 1999 through 2002, she served as deputy national editor, supervising reporters who covered money and politics, Congress, the Supreme Court and other national issues. She joined the editorial board in 2003 and began writing a regular column in 2006. A graduate of Yale College and Harvard Law School, she was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 2007. She lives in Maryland with her husband, Jon Leibowitz, their two daughters and the world's cutest dog.