Angeline Boulley
Provided by representatives with Angeline Boulley.
Angeline Boulley, an enrolled member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, is a storyteller who writes about her Ojibwe community in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. She is a former Director of the Office of Indian Education at the U.S. Department of Education. Angeline lives in southwest Michigan, but her home will always be on Sugar Island. Firekeeper’s Daughter is her debut novel.
Kevin Gover
Provided by the Smithsonian Institutuion.
Kevin Gover is the Under Secretary for Museums and Culture at the Smithsonian. He Under oversees the Institution’s history and art museums, Archives of American Art and the National Collections Program. He had served as director of the National Museum of the American Indian from 2007 until 2021.
A citizen of the Pawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Gover served as the director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., and its George Gustav Heye Center in New York City for 14 years. He also oversaw the Cultural Resources Center in Suitland, Maryland.
Under his leadership, the National Museum of the American Indian opened numerous critically acclaimed exhibitions, including “Americans” (2018), which uncovers the many ways American Indian images and stereotypes have been part of the nation’s history, identity and popular culture. Last year, the National Native American Veterans Memorial opened on the grounds of the museum. This is the first national landmark in Washington to focus on the contributions of American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians who have served in the military.
Gover received his bachelor’s degree in public and international affairs from the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University and his juris doctor degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law.