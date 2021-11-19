MR. GATES: Well, first of all, I think realistically that kind of treatment, which I guarantee you I know first-hand, really doesn't come along for quite some time in your career. I advise young people, you know, if that's the kind of thing that worries you, for the first ten years of your career you're not going to have to worry about that. You're going to be doing hard work, whether you're in the military or the State Department or the intelligence community. You're going to be focused entirely on doing what it is that you wanted to do when you joined that organization, and the politics that take place outside of that environment really are not going to directly affect you. I mean, it'll affect you when you read your Washington Post in the morning, and it may affect your morale about what you're doing. But in terms of your personal life, until you become a relatively senior person, you're not going to end up in the newspapers. You're not going to end up in front of a congressional hearing.