Sinéad Burke
Sinéad Burke is the Founder and CEO of Tilting the Lens, a consultancy that brings visibility to inaccessibility, advising global brands including Gucci, Ralph Lauren and Starbucks in their move from awareness to action.
Wesley Hamilton
Wesley Hamilton transformed from a victim into a victor. A random shooting caused his spinal cord injury, leaving him in a wheelchair and profoundly depressed. But Wesley discovered a passion for fitness and nutrition that propelled him out of the dark and into the world of adaptive athletics. Motivated to give back, he established a philanthropy to improve physical and mental health for all. Wesley has won not only numerous awards, but also hearts across the world. He captivates audiences with irresistible messages on the power of self-love, resilience, and change. As Wesley declared, “The highest human act is to inspire. And that is my purpose in life.”
Jeffrey Mansfield
Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield is a design director at MASS Design Group and a Ford-Mellon Disability Futures fellow, whose work explores the relationships between architecture, landscape, and power. Jeffrey is a recipient of a Graham Foundation grant and a John W. Kluge Fellowship at the Library of Congress for his work on The Architecture of Deafness and co-author of The Architecture of Health. Jeffrey holds a Master of Architecture from the Harvard Graduate School of Design and an AB in Architecture from Princeton University. Deaf since birth, Jeffrey is a Yonsei, or fourth-generation, Japanese American, and attended a deaf school in Massachusetts, where his earliest intuitions about the relationship between buildings and society emerged.