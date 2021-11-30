MR. HAMILTON: Oh, definitely. You know, and that was another thing with the pandemic and everything that happened in the last two years. We had partnered with some amazing facilities, and when we realized that we couldn't really be there, it just did something for me. You know, I was going into facilities and kind of just dealing with the barriers. And with the pandemic and the awareness that even with the barriers in facilities they still wouldn't accept us, I created a space that spoke to the physical disabilities that I was aware of, outside of my own, and created it in a sense that it was built on empowerment for those that, you know, are just part of this community. It's called "The Garage," but really the practice behind it was to make sure that I had all the adaptive equipment that is available, and then also making sure that the space that I create really allows someone to come in and freely be able to do the things that they need to do to make themselves feel better.