MS. VAN ZELLER: There have been situations, including we're filming--we're currently filming season three. There was a situation where we were interviewing a group, and one of the people in the group was being very aggressive towards us and made us all feel very uncomfortable. Specifically, the cameraman Fred Menou, who was--started being threatened by this person. And the next day, we were supposed to film with this group again, and we all had a team huddle. We talked and we didn't feel comfortable with it. So, we didn't go back. So, yes, there’s situations where someone might say--and you know, it's actually something that I value very much. So, after every shoot at the end of the day, whenever we can and we finish at a reasonable hour, I do like to have a moment, a dinner, a drink, something where we all as a team get together and we talk about what happened that day, because we do see some very difficult things. And to be able to talk about it as a group is sort of very therapeutical in a sense, and it also gives us a sense of how we're feeling about the story and what we're comfortable and not comfortable with doing.