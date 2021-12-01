José Manuel Barroso
Provided by Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.
Since January 2021, José Manuel Barroso is Gavi’s Board Chair. He served as Prime Minister of Portugal from 2002–2004 and as President of the European Commission from 2004-2014, accepting the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the European Union in 2012. He is currently non-executive Chairman of London-based Goldman Sachs International.
Barroso is also a Visiting Professor at Universidade Católica Portuguesa and Director of the Center for European Studies at its Institute for Political Studies. He is a Visiting Professor at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva and teaches at the School of Transnational Governance of the European University Institute in Florence. He is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow with the Liechtenstein Institute on Self-Determination at Princeton University. He has published several books and articles in academic journals on political science and international relations.
Barroso graduated in Law, and has a Master in Law from the University of Lisbon, as well as a Master in Economic and Social Sciences/Political Science from the University of Geneva. He also holds a post-graduate diploma from the University Institute of European Studies in Geneva.
Barroso has received numerous honorary distinctions from countries around the world. Among these, there are 35 decorations, including from Portugal, Brazil, Spain, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.