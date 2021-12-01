MR. BARROSO: I don't think they are competing. I don't think COVAX can vaccinate all the world. So, we have countries that are making bilateral donations. We have COVAX. COVAX is the only truly global multilateral system. So, it's the only one that tries to address all the world. So, we have 190 countries as members. We have distributed vaccines to 144 countries or economies. Some of them are not fully independent countries, but, okay, 144 different jurisdictions we have distributed vaccines. So, we are a truly global--the only truly global multilateral mechanism. But there are other regional mechanisms, of course, and they are important, and everything they can do to increase the level of vaccination you can only welcome, and that is the spirit--and also what governments can do at national level.