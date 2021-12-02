Congressman Fred Upton is proud to represent the commonsense values of Southwest Michigan’s Sixth Congressional District. A champion for bipartisan solutions, Fred Upton is Vice Chair of the House Problem Solvers Caucus. From 2010 to 2016, Fred was selected by his House colleagues to serve as Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and today, he serves as the top Republican on the Energy Subcommittee. In 2014, along with U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette from Colorado, Fred launched the 21st Century Cures initiative. This bipartisan effort aims to bring researchers, industry, and patients together to speed up the discovery, development, and delivery of life-saving cures. Most recently, Fred and Rep. DeGette introduced their highly anticipated, bipartisan Cures 2.0 legislation to build upon their tremendous success with 21st Century Cures and find treatments to some of the world’s cruelest diseases from cancer to Alzheimer’s. Fred has a reputation of fighting for issues important to folks at home, like protecting our Great Lakes, ensuring safe drinking water, and addressing the opioid epidemic. Fred’s priorities for today remain the same as when he was first elected in 1986 - job creation, economic growth, and working to help all residents of Southwest Michigan live longer, better lives.