Tristan Walker is CEO and founder of Walker & Company Brands, a company at the forefront of making health and beauty simple for people of color. Prior to his founding Walker & Company (acquired by Procter & Gamble, December 2018) he was an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Andreessen Horowitz. Prior to his time at Andreessen Horowitz, he was the Director of Business Development for Foursquare, where he oversaw strategic partnerships and monetization. In this role, Tristan managed integrations with large brands and media entities including American Express, The New York Times, CNN, MTV, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, and Starbucks. In 2019, he was named one of Fortune Magazine’s 50 “World’s Greatest Leaders.” Walker has also been named a USA Today Person of the Year, Ebony Magazine’s 100 Most Powerful People, Vanity Fair’s “Next Establishment,” Fortune Magazine’s “40 Under 40,” AdAge “Creative 50,” The Hollywood Reporter’s “Digital Power 50,” and Black Enterprise’s “40 Next.” Tristanis a member, Board of Directors of Footlocker, Inc and Shake Shack, holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stony Brook University, where he graduated as valedictorian, and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He currently lives with his wife, Amoy, and two sons, Avery and August, in Atlanta, Georgia.