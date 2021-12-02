But I think the most important thing about it all for me was to see Charles' life as a successful writer, to see where his career has gone and how he has blossomed into this beautiful spirit that has helped a lot of people grapple with very tough topics, you know, in our daily lives. And I think, you know, to show the trajectory from him going through that and coming through all of that to be this writer in my mind was something that I thought could really help a lot of people. And truth be told, you know, at each performance, you know, afterwards, there is literally someone who will come up to me and say thank you because they were either, you know, a victim of child abuse or they had other issues that they were dealing with, and the opera allowed them first to grieve and accept what it is that they have gone through and hopefully, you know, be able to move forward, you know, and become empowered in their progression.