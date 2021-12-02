MR. BLANCHARD: Hey, thank you for having me.
MR. BLOW: Thank you.
MR. CAPEHART: So, Terence, I will start with you. What did it mean to you to have this work open the season at the Met?
MR. BLANCHARD: Well, I mean, it meant a lot, obviously, you know, to be the first thing to open the season after this 22-month period of isolation. You know, it was a really powerful thing for the performance involved, for all of the people on the staff, and everybody who came to the performance. You know, so I was really excited about the entire thing.
MR. CAPEHART: And why do you think it took until 2021 for an opera by a Black composer to debut at the Met? From what I understand, you didn't know that until a reporter mentioned it to you.
MR. BLANCHARD: No, I had no idea. To answer the first part of the question, I have no idea. That's a question for the Met. I think you would have to ask them. I just remember looking in a ledger where they had this information about operas that have been rejected by the Met, and William Grant Still, who was a great African-American composer, his name was in there three times, and I actually also saw some women's names in the same book.
You know, so I was really just heartbroken by what I was reading, and to think that it took this long to have such an event occur is a travesty. But kudos to Peter Gelb and Yannick and everybody there at the Met for wanting to right this wrong and move forward.
MR. CAPEHART: So, Charles, I want to get into your memoir, which is the basis of this opera, before coming back to Terence. But your memoir is poignant and powerful as it is as painful. You write about the bullying and the sexual abuse you endured, among other painful memories and encounters.
It is one thing to write it in a book, but did you have any trepidation in your story being converted into an opera?
MR. BLOW: I don't think trepidation is the right way to put it. I think, you know, there is--in writing a memoir there are two things operating simultaneously. There is the story of your life and then there is the craft of writing. And so you can appreciate the craft of the art separately from whatever ups and downs may have happened in the life. And I think that when thinking about translation of the art into other forms that makes complete sense.
I have no real worry about the story being translated. But I will say this, though. I mean, a lot of people have, you know, asked me about how it feels, in your life, that you're alive, and people who have offered about their lives and generally not alive, if they are about real people.
I will say that, you know, it is a strange feeling, and I could not stay in it. Right? So I have seen the opera once in St. Louis. I saw it once in New York. And that was about as much as I could--that I wanted to see it, not because I didn't appreciate it. It was beautifully done. Terence's music is amazing. Kasi's writing is great. The performers are great.
It is just that, you know, for me, this was a buried part of my life, and I resurrected it to write about it because I thought it would be helpful to other people. And, you know, I wrote over nine years, and not all the time, and then I published it. It was great. We did the book tour. And I basically let it go back to sleep, you know. And then to embark on this journey where Terence and Kasi and Jim were turning it into an opera, I had to resurrect it again. And then to go back and see it, I had to resurrect it again. And it is not the easiest part of my life. Some part of it is beautiful but some part of it is traumatic. And you just can't stay in that.
And so for me I need to make sure that I honor the fact that it's happening and also remember that that is not currently my life, and that I can't stay in that, and I can't relive that on a stage, over and over and over.
MR. CAPEHART: And, you know, Terence, it's very powerful what Charles just said, that he wrote the book, and I remember interviewing Charles at Aspen Ideas after it came out, and I told everyone in the audience, "If you want to understand the power that drives his columns in The New York Times, read this book because it is all revealed." And as he said, he let it go back to sleep.
What was it about Charles' memoir, about his story that said to you, "I want to do something bigger with this," and how hard did you have to convince Charles to say yes?
MR. BLANCHARD: Well, convincing Charles was not that hard. I mean, he really didn't see how we were going to make it into an opera, and me trying to explain it, I wasn't going to be good at it, so I let Jim do all of that work.
But, you know, what he just talked about was extremely powerful and was one of the reasons why I wanted to do his story, you know, when I read the book. Obviously, I wasn't molested as a kid, but there are parts of his story that do resonate in my life in terms of, you know, wanting to belong to a community that doesn't necessarily understand who you are, what you are about, and truthfully, at a time when you are trying to figure it out yourself. You know what I mean? You just realize that some of the things in your community are not for you and some things are. And that can be traumatic and be confusing for a kid.
But I think the most important thing about it all for me was to see Charles' life as a successful writer, to see where his career has gone and how he has blossomed into this beautiful spirit that has helped a lot of people grapple with very tough topics, you know, in our daily lives. And I think, you know, to show the trajectory from him going through that and coming through all of that to be this writer in my mind was something that I thought could really help a lot of people. And truth be told, you know, at each performance, you know, afterwards, there is literally someone who will come up to me and say thank you because they were either, you know, a victim of child abuse or they had other issues that they were dealing with, and the opera allowed them first to grieve and accept what it is that they have gone through and hopefully, you know, be able to move forward, you know, and become empowered in their progression.
MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. You know, in the opera and in the intro that we just showed the very last scene that we showed is the young Char'es-Baby and then older Charles and then the uncle in a very tense scene. And, Charles, in the opera, the characters that are playing, as we saw in that scene, they are layered strategically to mimic the style you employed in your memoir. And I'm wondering, in doing that it seems as though Terence was trying to guide the boy through--well, the older Charles is trying to guide the younger Charles through his formative years. And I'm wondering, how did Terence do in portraying your coming to terms with the trauma you experienced as a child through this opera?
MR. BLOW: Well first of all I think, you know, they were free to do things that I couldn't in a memoir, so to present both characters on stage at the same time, I could do that in written form. To personify Destiny or Fate was something that I could not do. I mean, I guess I could've if I thought to do it in that way but that's not the kind of classical way to write a memoir and that wasn't a way that I use. So they used a lot of devices that I did not use in the book, so that was interesting to see how that all worked, and I think, you know, as a creative device, it did work.
The thing about the opera, though, I think Terence or someone told me this--Terence, did you tell me this?--about like how much longer it takes to sing a word than to say it?
MR. BLANCHARD: Yeah.
MR. BLOW: The opera is incredibly short relative to the book. If you tried to sing the whole book you would be there all night, right? So you have to make artistic choices about what is included, what is not included. Also it is a stage production, so you can't constantly change the scene. In a book you can do it as often as you like. In movie format you can do it a bit more. On a stage there's only so many times you can wheel that scene off and bring another one on. So you are also entrapped by how many scenes you can present.
And so they had to make all those choices, and so I was very interested, particularly the first time, to see which choices they made about which things to exclude and to maintain story and to develop characters and the arc of the narrative.
And, you know, I think it works as its own piece of art. I do believe, you know, that it does--because opera also has to be dramatic, there are a lot of subtle moments that were important to me that just didn't make it. Right? So that's just part of translation.
So I tried not to gauge it against the book but to accept that it is a different, new piece of art created by Terence and Kasi and James, and that I appreciate it for that.
MR. CAPEHART: Terence, let's talk about the nitty-gritty here, because "Fire Shut up In My Bones" is your second opera. Your first was "Champion" in 2013, which was directed by my old friend, James Robinson. You mentioned Jim earlier. That's who you were talking about. And James is the co-director with Camille Brown of "Fire."
But opera is not your first medium for musical composition. You are best known as a multiple Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter and band leader, and I will add great musician, great jazz musician. Anyone who has watched a Spike Lee movie over the last 30 years has heard and been moved by your stirring, majestic scores.
So given that you are part of the jazz firmament, what inspired opera as the format for this specific story?
MR. BLANCHARD: Well, you know, one of the things a lot of people who know me, they know that my father was an amateur baritone. He loved opera, so I heard opera a lot growing up in the house. And one of the things that has always been curious to me, you know, about especially an African-American community, is how there are so many people in our community who love the music and love opera but there is not many formats or pieces actually created for them. I mean, we could talk about "Porgy and Bess," but still created for them by African Americans. I mean, you know, at least let me put it this way. There are pieces out there, pieces that are gaining traction, you know, and to have the opportunity to do something at the Met on this scale was a very intriguing thing for me.
Obviously, we started in St. Louis, and one of the things that I really started to realize immediately was that African-American opera singers don't get a chance to really fully bring to the table everything that they grow up with. Most of them grew up singing in the church or singing rhythm, blues, or jazz, and when it comes time to sing "Tosca," or "La Bohème" or "Turandot" they are told to turn those things off, you know. And for me, that's a big part of who they are. And one of the things that I love, in being in this world, is that I get a chance to create some pieces that allow them to bring all of who they are to the fray. I mean, when you listen to Angel Blue when she sings "Peculiar Grace," she mixes her operatic voice with this gospel, spiritual color that's very moving and very haunting.
And I think when you put that together with great acting, great scenery, the entire art form is a very powerful way to tell stories. You know, I've been telling people to stop thinking opera. This is the highest form of musical theater that you can ever experience, and I truly believe that. And with the performances of "Fire" I think, you know, people were extremely moved by the entire production, by seeing it all come together. And there's nothing like that that I've ever experienced.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, to your point, Terence, Camille Brown, who is also the opera's choreographer, she said in an interview that what comes with you being the first Black composer on the Met stage is, quote, "the Black lens, and along with that comes Black culture spoken through or danced through the Black lens."
I mean, you talked about that just a moment ago, but Charles, I would love to get your perspective on that. How important is it that what Terence was just talking about, one, allowing Black opera performers to bring all of themselves to a role, but also to have a story, such as yours, told through the lens of a Black composer and told through the performances of Black opera singers?
MR. BLOW: Well, I've said this before. I was very happy that, you know, this opera brought opera to the Black experience, not Black experience into the opera, meaning it needed to come to us, right, and to understand that you can have a beautiful production but also an amazing story that just is about us. It doesn't depend on, it is not reactionary to other people, it is not a response. It is an expression of the human condition as expressed by human beings. These human beings happen to be Black.
And that was important to me because there are almost no White characters in my book because it's not about characters because these are just people in my life, and I grew up in an all-Black town. I went to all-Black schools. I was around Black people, and that wasn't a choice to exclude anybody else. It was just the circumstance under which I grew up. And so to be true to that, that means that you do bring Black culture in abundance to this production.
MR. BLANCHARD: And can I add to that?
MR. CAPEHART: Sure. Go ahead, Terence.
MR. BLANCHARD: You know, it's really beautiful to hear Charles say that, because one of the things that we kept thinking, we didn't know it was an all-Black cast. We didn't realize it was an all-Black cast. We were just doing an opera. We were doing Charles' story. And again, it was somebody else that came up to us and said, "Well, man, this is an all-Black cast," and we were like, "Oh, I guess it is."
So to his point, we weren't trying to exclude anybody. We weren't trying to necessarily make a statement on that front. We were just trying to tell his story the best way we could.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, one thing that came up in my research in all this, when "Fire" was performed in St. Louis, I believe it was the dancers, it was a co-ed group of dancers, but "Fire" on the Met stage was all men. What was the thinking behind that, particularly on the fraternity, the step scene?
MR. BLANCHARD: Well, I think that was a choice that was made by Camille and Jim, you know. The story was definitely about Charles, and Charles, you know, struggling with his own sexuality. And when you look at the ballet that opens up the second act of the opera, I think Camille did an amazing job of creating something that told his story.
So it was a choice. It was a creative choice to kind of help push along the narrative of what was going on in Charles' life at that time. And then I think it makes it even more powerful a moment when he meets Greta in the opera and then he starts to date her and then he starts to reveal to her everything that happened to him. But it was a beautiful choice, because when you see the step show, you know, when you see the ballet, those dancers did an amazing job.
As a matter of fact, you know, I always kid them. I said, "Man, I've never seen nobody get a standing ovation just for walking on the stage." You know, that's the first time I've ever seen that.
MR. CAPEHART: I want to talk about one of the arias, "Men Don't Break." The powerful lyrics go, "I sway, I sway, my roots run deep. I draw my strength from underneath. I bend, I don't break, I sway." And to hear Will Liverman deliver those words is so powerful, but what sort of knocked me back and moved me to no end was when the "I" becomes "we" towards the end of the aria. Like I said, I can't even begin to describe how much it moved me.
What have you heard from others about that aria?
MR. BLANCHARD: Well for me, you know, that's one of the pivotal moments, that and "Peculiar Grace." When you say "We bend. We don't break," it seems to be the rallying cry for a lot of people, a lot of disenfranchised people, a lot of people who have suffered through the development of this country, you know.
I look at everything that I grew up, witnessed growing up, and just trying to maintain daily life, you know, in my family, and the struggles that my parents went through, you know, to keep us afloat and to keep me in music lessons and keep me pushing forward and allowing me to have a dream. You know, there were moments that were very stressful for all of us, and I think everybody can really relate to that. It's one of the things that I kept hearing from a lot of people who came to the opera--that thing was something that they started to chant outside of the performances. You know, it was one of the things I think that even some of the dancers, they would talk about before the show would start, you know, "We bend. We don't break." And it became a rallying cry for a lot of students that also had seen the broadcast of the opera.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, Charles, that phrase, "We bend. We don't break. We sway," it would be a nice mantra for what you bring to your columns at The Times. It is a perfect encapsulation, at least to my mind.
Go ahead, Charles.
MR. BLOW: This is one of those instances where, you know, when you do something artistically you come to it with one sensibility, but the people who appreciate it see something bigger than what you were intending.
I first heard people talk about it as a kind of a metaphor for Blacks struggling in America only in reviews of this opera, and not even in the book. And I could understand that, but it was not the intention. You know, that idea came from, for me, a communion with nature, and that I spent many days kind of meditating in a forested area, where the trees to me looked like a cathedral. And so it became, for me, a metaphor for a religious space, and in that space, the way I described it, the trees spoke to me, and taught me things about resilience and weathering the storms and bending but not breaking, about being deeply rooted, and that I had carried that lesson from nature, from those trees, out into my life, and that I thought about them all the time in that way, that if they can weather that hurricane, I can.
And so it was very specific to me. I wasn't trying to make a statement about blackness in America. But then when other people make that connection I thought, well, you could say that too, you know. But it's very interesting to me how art can speak to other people in other ways.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, and that's what's funny. I forgot to mention, because it's plainly obvious, that the reason why those lyrics hit me so hard, in a beautiful way, was that as a Black man, listening to the words and seeing them performed just spoke to something that was just larger than the intention of those words.
In the five minutes we have left, real quick, I want to go to an audience question for Terence. Terence, this comes from Scott in Iceland. "Did the existence of large-scale jazz works by Coltrane or Ellington have an effect on the composition? Were there things you avoided or things you referenced?"
MR. BLANCHARD: Well, I never really try to reference anything directly because, you know, I'm always trying to find my own voice. But I'm always influence by anything great, and of course anything Duke Ellington has done, or John Coltrane--those happen to be two of my favorite artists--has had an effect on me.
But, you know, I studied with a guy named Roger Dickerson, who studied in Austria and came back to New Orleans to teach, and he taught me composition from the time that I was 16 years old. And he's the guy that whenever I have a major project or something to do I still call him, to this day. And when I called him to do my first opera, "Champion," I remember he told me, he said, "Stop thinking about writing an opera." He said, "Tell a story. Tell a story." And that's what I've tried to do.
The difference is that I've tried to bring all of my background to bear. That's why we call it an opera in jazz and not a jazz opera. We don't want people to think that you are going to hear the Basie band or the Ellington band when you come to the performance. But the DNA from all of those languages and both cultures will exist, because I'm also a big fan of Puccini as well. You know, "La Bohème" is one of my favorite operas of all time, like it is for most.
So I'm trying to use everything at my disposal to tell this story in the most succinct way I can and also the most interesting and interestingly artistic way that I can.
MR. CAPEHART: Well, I'm sorry, Terence. My favorite opera is "Tosca," and Leontyne Price will always be Tosca to me.
All right. In the two minutes that we have left I have a question for each of you, and Terence, I'll have you go first. What do you want people to take away from the work you've done in "Fire Shut Up in My Bones"?
MR. BLANCHARD: I want people to learn that no matter what it is you go through, you know, the old saying is "God never gives you anything you can't handle." You know, you have the strength to forge ahead and persevere. And Charles' life, his life, his existence is an example of that.
MR. CAPEHART: And Charles, what do you want people to take away from your story?
MR. BLOW: Well first, like Terence said, God doesn't give you what you can't handle. Sometimes you're like, "Sir, ma'am, who told you that?"
[Laughter.]
MR. BLOW: [Unclear.] But I think the thing to take away, for me, is the realization that there are no small lives, that every life is grand. The biggest thing about this being on the Met stage, to me, was to hear references to my hometown, or to my church or whatever. And I was back in my hometown for 900 people for Thanksgiving, and, you know, they just freak out because they were like, "Who would have thought that this town would be mentioned in anything?" Because we thought ourselves living in a tiny space that time and the world was passing over, but there are no spaces like that. Every life is an opportunity. Every life is a story. Every life is grand.
MR. CAPEHART: Charles Blow, Terence Blanchard, thank you so much for coming to "Capehart." It truly has been an honor.
MR. BLANCHARD: Oh, thank you for having me.
MR. BLOW: Thank you so much.
MR. BLANCHARD: Yeah, I enjoyed it.
MR. CAPEHART: And thank you for joining us.
