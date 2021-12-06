And I was looking for her around the House floor, and I couldn't find her. And so I asked my good friend Debbie Dingell, where does she usually sit, because I don't--you know, she wasn’t in her normal place. And so Debbie found her and she brought her over to me. I said, you know, I don't know you all that well. We've never talked. We both had a mask on. And I said, you can't see my smile, but I'm smiling behind this mask. But I just wonder if the same person that went after you publicly--and again, she released the transcript--they used the same words against me. And I had a monogram on my shirt and you know my initials, you know what they are. I said they used more than just my initials and in going after us. But I wonder if it's the same person from South Carolina, that went after you.