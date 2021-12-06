Robin Kelleher
Provided by Hope For The Warriors®
Robin Kelleher currently serves as President and CEO of Hope For The Warriors®, the organization she co-founded in 2006. Robin’s entrepreneurship, leadership, and passion has led this highly successful once grassroots effort to national heights, raising over $53M and significantly impacting the wounded and fallen military communities. Robin is responsible for developing and implementing the strategic direction of the organization, providing budgetary and mission-focused guidance to the growing staff of Hope For The Warriors®. She works directly with the Board of Directors and plays a key role in developing the board, ensuring the future of the organization. She maintains complete oversight of all operations.
Robin is a member of the Greater Washington Board of Trade and serves on their Membership Committee, Health & Wellness Solution Group, and Executive Leadership Committee, as well as a member of the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services (DACOWITS). She also sits on the Military Family and Veterans Service Organizations of America (MFVSOA) Board of Directors, the Virginia Chamber’s Military & Veterans Affairs Executive Committee, and the Advisory Council of Blue Star Families. She is also a Charity Navigator Nonprofit Advisor. Robin has worked extensively with military families, caring for family units during multiple deployments as the wife of a Marine. Additionally, her experiences as the daughter and granddaughter of United States Soldiers (dating back to World War II) have given her a unique insight into the needs of service members and their families.
Previously, Robin founded and operated two successful for-profit businesses and one nonprofit organization. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Economics from Randolph Macon College and Certificate in Executive Leadership from Duke University. Robin resides in Northern Virginia with her family.
Secretary Denis McDonough
Provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Honorable Denis Richard McDonough was nominated by President Biden to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. Mr. McDonough’s nomination was confirmed by the United States Senate on February 8th, 2021, and he was sworn in the following day as the 11th Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
On January 27, 2021, during his confirmation hearing, Secretary McDonough testified to Congress, “I will work tirelessly to build and restore VA's trust as the premier agency for ensuring the well-being of America’s Veterans. After all, there is no more sacred obligation nor noble undertaking than to uphold our promises to our Veterans, whether they came home decades ago or days ago.”
Secretary McDonough served in the Obama Administration as the 26th White House Chief of Staff from February 2013 to January 2017. In that role, Mr. McDonough managed the White House staff and worked across the cabinet to advance the Obama-Biden agenda, confronted management issues facing the federal government, and devised and enforced goals, plans, and performance standards to preserve the Obama-Biden Administration’s reputation for effective, ethical operations.
Prior to his role as Chief of Staff, Mr. McDonough was Principal Deputy National Security Advisor from October 2010 to January 2013. He also served as the Chief of Staff of the National Security Staff and as the Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications. He chaired the National Security Council’s Deputies Committee, leading the multiagency team to address complex challenges including crisis management and national security policymaking. And throughout his service in the White House, Secretary McDonough helped lead the Obama-Biden administration’s work on behalf of military families and Veterans.
Before his eight-year tenure in the White House, Secretary McDonough served in senior leadership and policymaking positions in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Professional Staff Member on the International Relations Committee and in the U.S. Senate for Majority Leader Tom Daschle and Senator Ken Salazar.
Since his White House tenure, Secretary McDonough was Professor of the Practice of Public Policy at the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame, Senior Advisor and Senior Principal at the Markle Foundation, and on the board of directors of the National Democratic Institute, the Tent Partnership for Refugees, and the SAFE Project, a national nonprofit working to end the nation’s catastrophic addiction epidemic.
Secretary McDonough grew up in Minnesota in a family of 11 children, graduated from St. Johns University in Collegeville, Minnesota, and earned his master’s degree from Georgetown University. Secretary McDonough and his wife, Kari, have three children.
Content from Comcast
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
From Workforce Development to Telehealth: Keeping Veterans and Military Families Connected
With access to the Internet more important than ever, policymakers, nonprofits, and companies alike are working together to bring more and more Americans online. Whether it’s to work or learn remotely or access telehealth and other wellbeing resources, connectivity has the power to be transformative for our nation’s veterans and their families. That’s why Comcast’s digital equity efforts, including the company’s industry-leading Internet Essentials program and Lift Zones initiative, have had a particular focus on veterans as one of the key audiences to reach and get connected. Both programs are part of Project UP, Comcast NBCUniversal’s comprehensive, ten-year, $1 billion commitment to help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Broderick Johnson, Comcast’s Executive Vice President of Public Policy and EVP of Digital Equity, will join Ruth Umoh discuss the company’s commitment to close the digital divide and Comcast’s dedication to serving those who serve our country with fast Internet at home and at locations that serve the military community, to help veterans and their families access healthcare resources, VA benefits, and online educational and career programs.
Broderick Johnson
Broderick oversees the company’s Public Policy team and holds overall responsibility for Comcast’s role in the digital equity space. Comcast is a leader in solutions to bridge the digital divide, and Broderick works closely with our partners in government and other stakeholders to support our shared goal of connecting as many Americans as possible to the Internet, and to shape our corporate policies that allow our businesses to continue to grow and innovate. Broderick has more than three decades of experience as a lawyer, policy advisor, and political strategist, most recently with the international law firm of Covington & Burling. He has served under two U.S. Presidents, as Deputy Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs under President Clinton, and as Assistant to the President and Secretary of the Cabinet under President Obama. Broderick also served as chief counsel for several committees in the U.S. House. Broderick is a highly respected and trusted leader in Washington D.C. and across the nation, and he has advised hundreds of clients on a wide array of policy issues, including telecommunications and tech matters. He earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross. He sits on numerous boards, including the boards of directors of the Obama Foundation and the Black Economic Alliance. He also chairs the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Advisory Council.
Moderated by Ruth Umoh
Ruth Umoh is the Editor-in-Chief of The Filament, the definitive news source for DEI leaders in tech. A veteran business journalist, she previously served as Forbes’ Diversity and Inclusion Editor and was a CNBC reporter covering leadership strategy, corporate management, and personal finance prior. She’s a graduate of the University of Maryland and received a master’s degree from Columbia University.