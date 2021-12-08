Amanda Kloots
Provided by representatives of Amanda Kloots.
Amanda Kloots is a television host, bestselling author, Broadway actress, award-winning fitness entrepreneur, and most recently a finalist on the 30th Season of “Dancing with the Stars”.
Amanda can currently be seen as a co-host of THE TALK, CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show highlighting current events, pop culture, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. In the Summer of 2021, Amanda released her memoir, the NY Times bestseller “Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero” that was co-authored with her sister Anna Kloots.
A former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, Kloots performed on a variety of stage, film and TV productions for over 17 years. Her love of dance and fitness led her to work and lead classes at one of New York’s premiere fitness studios. Kloots developed the jump rope method after years of trying different ways to stay in great shape. In 2016, Kloots decided to focus full time on her AK! Fitness brand – her signature classes feature jump ropes and dance mixed with cross training to create a unique full body workout. In addition to the AK! Fitness brand, Kloots and her sister, Anna Kloots, launched the apparel company Hooray For®.
A proud Ohio native, Kloots currently resides in Los Angeles with her son, Elvis.