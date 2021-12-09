John Drake
John Drake is vice president for supply chain policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Drake oversees the development and implementation of the Chamber’s supply chain policy priorities and represents the Chamber before Congress, the administration, the business community, and other stakeholders.Drake collaborates with Chamber member companies and the business community to educate policymakers in Congress, the federal government, and the international community on the challenges and opportunities facing businesses at ports of entry and along their global supply chains. In addition, he manages the efforts of the Chamber’s Supply Chain Leadership Council, which governs the supply chain advocacy activities of the Chamber and the Supply Chain Working Group, a large group of companies and associations promoting the modernization of global supply chains and cross-border trade.
Drake comes to the Chamber from Amazon, where he was a senior manager for public policy. He coordinated segments of Amazon’s business with regulators at the Department of Transportation, the Environmental Protection Agency, and Congress.Prior to Amazon, Drake was a senior appointee at the Department of Transportation. There he led the government affairs office of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, served as a deputy assistant secretary for transportation policy, and was deputy administrator to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. He also spent nearly 10 years on Capitol Hill, including as a professional staff member on the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation and the House Transportation and Infrastructure committees. Earlier, he was the American Trucking Associations’ top representative to the Senate.Drake holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of California, Santa Cruz. He lives in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and two children
Gene Seroka
Gene Seroka is the Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles, which has experienced historic, record-breaking performances since his appointment in 2014. A respected global trade expert and industry-known leader, he brings more than 33 years of experience in shipping, global logistics and executive management to America’s Port®. As Executive Director of the busiest container port in North America, Seroka is responsible for managing a budget that exceeds $1.7 billion, advancing major capital projects, growing trade volumes and promoting innovative, sustainable practices that strengthen the region’s economy. For more than 26 years, Seroka held several key positions—both nationally and internationally—in sales and management for American President Lines (APL) Limited, prior to joining the Port. He holds an MBA and Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of New Orleans and currently serves as Chair of the California Association of Port Authorities and Chief Logistics Officer for the City of Los Angeles.
Increasing Resiliency Through Supply Chain Digitalization
As businesses continue to face production delays due to supply chain issues we must look to advanced industrial technology to help alleviate this challenge. In this sponsored session, CEO and president of Siemens USA, Barbara Humpton, will sit down with the Richard Barnett, chief marketing officer of Supplyframe, a leading company in software designed to create actionable insights from supply chain data to help drive better communication and visibility between suppliers and businesses. During the discussion the two will focus on the value that digitalization brings to the supply chain and how business can start building more resiliency through the use of digital tools.
Richard Barnett
Richard Barnett serves as Chief Marketing Officer at Supplyframe. He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in strategic marketing, sales, and product management of innovative supply chain software solutions to the company.
Prior to joining Supplyframe, Barnett held a variety of senior management roles at leading supply chain and procurement solution providers such as LevaData, GT Nexus, E2open, Microsoft, and i2 Technologies.
Richard holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in international policy studies from Stanford University.
Moderated by Barbara Humpton
Barbara Humpton is President and CEO of Siemens Corporation, where she guides the company’s strategy and engagement in serving the company’s largest market. Siemens USA employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico and generated $17 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2020. She views the true purpose of technology as expanding what’s humanly possible. She’s also passionate about diversity, STEM education and what she calls a worklife blend that honors her priorities both at Siemens and as a grandmother.
Most recently, Humpton served as president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, Inc. (SGT), a leading integrator of Siemens’ products and services for federal government agencies and departments. In this role, Humpton also served as an officer/director member of the board of directors of SGT.
Prior to joining Siemens in 2011, Humpton served as a vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton where she was responsible for program performance and new business development for technology consulting in the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security. Earlier, Humpton was a vice president at Lockheed Martin Corporation with responsibility for Biometrics Programs, Border and Transportation Security and Critical Infrastructure Protection, including such critical programs as the FBI’s Next Generation Identification and the TSA’s Transportation Workers’ Identification Credential.
Humpton is a graduate of Wake Forest University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. Barbara is Chairman of the Siemens Corporation Board, the Siemens Foundation and of the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA). She serves on the board of directors of the American Heart Association Greater Washington Region, Triumph Group, National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP), Economic Club of Washington, D.C. and the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association. She resides in Washington, D.C., with her husband David.