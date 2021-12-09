Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.)
Provided by the office of Representative Sharice Davids.
Representative Davids was raised by a single mother, who served in the Army for 20 years. After graduating from Leavenworth High School, she worked her way through Johnson County Community College and the University of Missouri-Kansas City before earning a law degree from Cornell Law School. As a first generation college student who worked the entire time she was in college, Rep. Davids understands the importance of quality public schools and affordable higher education. It is that foundation that allowed her to go on to a successful career, focused on economic and community development, which included time as a White House Fellow under President Barack Obama.
When she was sworn into the 116th Congress, Rep. Davids became one of the first two Native American women to serve in Congress. Rep. Davids has centered her work in office on putting Kansans first, fighting to limit the influence of special interests and make health care more affordable and accessible to everyone. She is a resident of Roeland Park.
Kim Pham
Kim is a co-foundr of Omsom and a longtime human of the Internet. She has been building community in early-stage startups and venture capital since she was 16. Kim graduated from New York University, where she was the first female president of Tech@NYU, NYC’s largest developer and designer organization, and founding partner of Dorm Room Fund NYC, First Round Capital’s student-run venture arm. Prior to co-founding Omsom, Kim was most recently Head of Platform at Frontline Ventures in London, where she was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2017. When she’s not over-using garlic in recipes or biking around Brooklyn, you can find Kim thinking about the reclaimation of Asian cuisines + stories, sex-positivity in modern society, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Vanessa Pham
Vanessa is the CEO and co-founder of Omsom, the daughter of Vietnamese refugees, and a Bain & Company and Harvard alum. She advised Fortune 500 CPGs on their growth and retail strategy as a management consultant at Bain & Company. Prior to that, she managed a $3M ecommerce business while studying Sociology and Economics at Harvard. She loves cooking all things fermented, caramelized and braised, and was recently named one of the Top 100 Home Cooks by Airbnb.