Lindsey Vonn
LINDSEY VONN is an Olympic gold medal–winning alpine ski racer who competed for the U.S. Ski Team. The most decorated female skier of all time, she holds four overall World Cup titles and is one of only six women to have won World Cup races in all five disciplines of alpine skiing. She was also an NBC news correspondent during the 2014 Winter Olympics and is the founder of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which works to empower and enrich the lives of girls and young women. She lives in Park City, Utah.