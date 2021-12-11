Lindsey Vonn is a world champion athlete, three-time Olympic medalist and the most decorated female skier in history. In her first memoir, “Rise: My Story,” Vonn shares stories of her record-breaking skiing career, her struggle with depression and the bold decisions that helped her break down barriers on and off the slopes. Join Washington Post opinions writer Jonathan Capehart on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Lindsey Vonn

LINDSEY VONN is an Olympic gold medal–winning alpine ski racer who competed for the U.S. Ski Team. The most decorated female skier of all time, she holds four overall World Cup titles and is one of only six women to have won World Cup races in all five disciplines of alpine skiing. She was also an NBC news correspondent during the 2014 Winter Olympics and is the founder of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which works to empower and enrich the lives of girls and young women. She lives in Park City, Utah.