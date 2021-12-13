Gloria Calderón Kellett
Gloria Calderón Kellett is the executive producer, co-creator, co-showrunner, director, and actress on the critically acclaimed sitcom One Day at a Time. Coming later this year, her new Amazon Original series, With Love, is the first series coming out of an overall deal between her company and Amazon Studios.
The proud daughter of Cuban immigrants, Calderón Kellett graduated from Loyola Marymount University and went on to earn a master’s degree in Theatre from the University of London. She spent her early years as a writer/producer on numerous shows, including Devious Maids, Rules of Engagement and How I Met Your Mother. Her acting credits include Jane The Virgin, Angie Tribeca, Dead To Me, How I Met Your Mother, and One Day at a Time. She also appeared as a narrator on Drunk History (New Orleans). In directing, Calderón Kellett has worked on episodes of One Day at a Time, Mr. Iglesias, Merry Happy Whatever, United We Fall andthe Mad About You revival.
She is an ambassador for the non-profit ReFrame and launched a “Hollywood 101” web series with Buzzfeed’s PeroLike. The series offers free advice to new artists at the beginning of their entertainment careers.
Awards for her work include The Television Academy Honors, The Geffen TrailBlazer Award, Mental Health America Media Award, ALMA Award, Imagen Award, Vanguard Award, NHMC Award, Sentinel Award, and The Voice Award. She has been honored as an industry leader by The Hollywood Reporter in their Top Women in Entertainment issue, the THR100 list issue, and their 50 Agents of Change issue.