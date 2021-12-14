Highlights
Jonathan Capehart
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jonathan Capehart has been a member of The Washington Post editorial board since 2007. He writes about politics and social issues, hosts the podcast “Capehart” (formerly named “Cape Up”) and anchors the weekly Washington Post Live show “First Look,” which is also streamed on “The Choice MSNBC” on Comcast’s Peacock streaming service. Capehart is also an MSNBC contributor and the anchor of “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.” His MSNBC special “A Promised Land: A Conversation with Barack Obama” was nominated in 2021 for an Emmy for Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis. At PBS, Capehart serves as a commentator on “The PBS NewsHour” and is featured on the popular Friday segment
Rex Miller
Provided by representatives of Rex Miller.
Rex Miller is a documentarian and photographer as well as the son of two tennis fanatics and competitive players. Of Jamaican descent, his mother played Althea Gibson in 1958 and his father played Bobby Riggs in the late 40s on center court at Forest Hills. As a 6-yr old in 1968, Miller was in the stands for Ashe’s historic US Open win. Miller himself played Division 1 college tennis (Colgate ’84) and is still a teaching pro and competitive (5.0 USTA rating) player.
His doc film Althea (PBS/American Masters), chronicled Althea Gibson’s historic rise from sharecropper’s daughter to Wimbledon champion as well as the parallel history of Black Tennis in the era of segregation.
His extensive work on the civil rights/social issue films The Loving Story, The Rape of Recy Taylor, Private Violence, Crime on the Bayou, In the Same Breath and others enables him to fuse the sports/civil rights threads. In 1985, as a young photojournalist, he hitchhiked from Nairobi to Capetown, across Apartheid-era South Africa.
Miller is biracial. According to Ancestry.com, his DNA yields a mix of 80% European (England, Scotland, Ireland, Germanic), 19% African (Nigeria, Cameroon, Congo, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin, Togo) and 1% European Jewish. Says Miller about his racial makeup: “I don’t know what it all means, it is what it is.”
Citizen Ashe is in many ways the meeting of all parts of Miller’s own life.
Sam Pollard
Provided by representatives of Sam Pollard.
Sam Pollard is an accomplished feature film and television video editor, and documentary producer/director.
Between 1990 and 2010, Mr. Pollard edited a number of Spike Lee's films: Mo' Better Blues, Jungle Fever, Girl 6, Clockers, and Bamboozled. Mr. Pollard and Mr. Lee co-produced a number of documentary productions for the small and big screen, Four Little Girls, a feature-length documentary about the 1963 Birmingham church bombings which was nominated for an Academy Award and When The Levees Broke, a four part documentary that won numerous awards, including a Peabody and three Emmy Awards. Five years later 2010 he co-produced and supervised the edit on the follow up to Levees If God Is Willing And Da Creek Don’t Rise.
Since 2012 Mr. Pollard has completed as a producer/director Slavery By Another Name a 90-minute documentary for PBS that was in competition at the Sundance Festival, August Wilson: The Ground On Which I Stand a 90-minute documentary in 2015 for American Masters, Two Trains Runnin’ a feature length documentary in 2016 that premiered at the Full Frame Film Festival. Sammy Davis Jr., I’ve Gotta Be Me for American Masters premièred at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. In 2019 Mr. Pollard co-directed the Six Part Series Why We Hate that premiered on The Discovery Channel. In 2020 he was one of the directors on the 2020 HBO Series Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children. He also completed in 2020 MLK/FBI that premiered at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.