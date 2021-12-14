MR. POLLARD: I think you come away with understanding that Arthur Ashe had a tremendous level of dignity, you know, had a tremendous level of understanding that it was never letting things overwhelm you, but also trying to always fight the good fight. And it's amazing. I mean--I mean, imagine this man at the height of his career, tennis career, you know, dealing with heart attack after heart attack, dealing with a blood transfusion where he contracts AIDS, and not succumbing to all of these obstacles, but always looking at things in an extremely positive way, you know, which makes it really special. You know, he had this sort of very positive, focused attitude. I mean, that's what comes across to me as we--as we uncovered this story and we learned about Arthur. And so I think it's an amazing sort of--for me, it's been an amazing sort of revelation to really learn about Arthur because, you know, Jonathan, and I grew up in the '60s. All I knew about Arthur Ashe in the '60s was pretty much the first part of the film. He was a great guy who was phenomenal on the tennis court. You know, he wore those, you know, glasses like me and you, you know, and he could play, you know? And I didn't think much of him as a political person, you know, because, you know, I'm thinking of Ali, you know--you know, Harry Edwards, you know, John Carlos, and Tommie Smith. Those are the guys who are standing up and fighting the good fight. But Arthur was too, but he was doing it, as Rex has said many times, in Arthur Ashe’s way.