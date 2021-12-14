MR. MILLER: Thank you so much.
MR. POLLARD: Hello, Jonathan. How are you doing today?
MR. CAPEHART: Great. And, Sam, it's great to see you again. We sat next to each other at the March on Washington Film Festival back in October. So, it's great to see you.
But I'm going to start with you, Rex. What inspired you to make this film, and why is it important to tell Arthur Ashe’s story now?
MR. MILLER: Well, I got inspired initially because in 1968, when I was six years old, I was at the match that Arthur won the U.S. Open win. And so he's always been an idol of mine. I am the product of two tennis fanatic parents. So, I grew up imitating Arthur Ashe and other great players of the day. So, the opportunity came up about five years ago really because I was handed some beautiful archival material, which we can talk about more, but it just seemed like a no brainer to try to make this film. And it wouldn't have happened without Jeanne Ashe, you know, giving us a green light to go ahead and tell his story.
MR. CAPEHART: Okay, Rex, so you were at that match, where he won. But I have to--I have to tell you, I played tennis when I was growing up, because my mother was playing a lot of tennis. And it wasn't until watching this film that I understood that, hmm, maybe one of the reasons my mother started playing tennis was because of Arthur Ashe--and Althea Gibson--but Arthur Ashe being this huge champion. And, you know, this little Black kid with thick-framed glasses like Arthur Ashe, and tennis wise people have told me all throughout my childhood that I looked just like Arthur Ashe. So he’s been a figure in my life for a long time. Sam, where did the title of the documentary come from, "Citizen Ashe"? What does it mean?
MR. POLLARD: Well, I think it says that he's a citizen of the world, Jonathan. And it was a title that when I got involved with the film they already had. And I think it speaks really eloquently about the fact that here was a man who was phenomenal on the court and an activist off the court. And he just didn't sort of focus on being a tennis star, but he wanted to focus on other issues, like apartheid in South Africa, dealing with AIDS after he was diagnosed with AIDS, and other humanitarian, you know, projects. So that's why we call it "Citizen Ashe." And you know, quite honestly, when we were thinking about the title, we couldn’t come up with a better one.
MR. CAPEHART: Well, you know, I--go ahead, Rex.
MR. MILLER: Credit to our producer Steven Cantor who came up with that title. And it speaks to, you know, from the very beginning of this production, it was never going to be a tennis film. Sure, we cover tennis, and I'm a tennis guy and wanted to tell that story. But it's his place in the bigger world that, you know, leaves us with inspiration.
MR. CAPEHART: So, the title is "Citizen Ashe." And as Sam said, it's about, you know, his--he was an activist off the court. But as we see in--as we see in the film, that activism came a little later. And, Rex, you know, Arthur Ashe had a reputation for being cool and--a cool, calm, and collected guy on and off the court. In the film, he says that he never had the emotional freedom to behave the way players like John McEnroe did. In fact, he goes on to say, "My race wouldn't allow me to be like that." And I'm getting way ahead of myself in the film, but it's that comment that speaks to perhaps why Arthur Ashe at the beginning of his career, to the frustration of a lot of Black power and Black liberation activist, wouldn't step out front on issues of race.
MR. MILLER: Yeah, it took Arthur a while to get his foothold in the world. He grew up in segregation, in the capital of the Confederacy, in Richmond, Virginia. He experienced the murder of Emmett Till, like the rest of the country did. But it impacted Arthur greatly because he was the same age as Emmett Till. So, he was taught to keep your head down, don't make waves.
But as he went out into the greater world with his tennis, by going to UCLA, by working at West Point as a military member--he spent time at West Point--he knew he had to say something on race. He knew also that he was going to do it his way. So, he bided his time. As Sam likes to say, he had to build up his bone fides. And when he won the U.S. Open and was now basically a world champion, then he felt the time was right and then he could do it his way with his new platform.
MR. CAPEHART: Right. And in fact--yeah, go ahead, Sam.
MR. POLLARD: I would like to say this, Jonathan. You know, the thing to remember is that, who was one of his major heroes? Jackie Robinson. And if we go back and historically look at Jackie Robinson, you know, integrates the major leagues in 1947 at the behest of Branch Rickey, what was his strategy? The strategy that he was given by Branch Rickey was you got to be--you got to be the first Black ballplayer in the major leagues, but you can't make waves. You're gonna have to take the insults, you're gonna have to take, you know, from not only the fans, but from other players from other teams, you know. You're gonna have to be passive. You're gonna have to sort of deal with it and not make waves. And Arthur saw that as an example, like many African Americans did in the '50s and '60s, you know? So he was part of this notion that to make it in America, and not to be become an Emmett Till, you know, be another person, a Black person that's lynched, you had to sort of stay, you know, in your lane, not go outside your lane.
So, as you know, Jonathan, when, when Muhammad Ali came out and refused to go into the service, that was a huge thing I was. I was 14-15 years old. And to me, it was like, wow, this guy's got a lot of nerve, got a lot of guts. And Arthur had to wait, bide his time, you know? And you know, in reality, he's more the norm than the exception when you think about him becoming more active as he found his platform.
MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. Right.
And you know, Sam, I was going to bring up the--you know, bring up, you know, athletes like Muhammad Ali, you know, who were very out there, because that was new. It was unheard of. And I'm wondering, you know, Arthur Ashe was more focused on college and tennis. So how was he viewed by leaders in the civil rights movement?
MR. POLLARD: Well, you know—
MR. MILLER: Go ahead, Sam.
MR. CAPEHART: Go ahead, Sam, and then Rex.
MR. POLLARD: As an Uncle Tom. You know, I mean, you know, he was--he was considered the good negro, you know, the good negro. And you--and remember what Harry Edwards says, you know, when they reached out to Arthur to sort of say, you know, since you have this--you know, you're in that lily white world of tennis, you can make some--you can make some noise, and he didn't want to make noise.
Now, what's fascinating about this documentary, because of the audio that Rex was able to find--you hear Arthur struggling with the--with the--his feelings about going to UCLA at the same time as young Black people are, you know, being attacked and beaten because they're sitting in, in places like Birmingham, and you know, in Nashville back in the early '60s. Arthur felt the pain of that, and he felt a little embarrassed that he was not there on the front lines.
MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.
MR. POLLARD: And that's the--that's what I find really fascinating about this film. When you look at the complexity of this young man, struggling and challenging himself to see how do you be a Black man in America or a Black person in America.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, Rex, you were going to say something before, and then I have a question for you.
MR. MILLER: Yeah, absolutely. He was he was called an Uncle Tom publicly and privately. But also privately, he had dialogue with Stokely Carmichael, with Jesse Jackson, when they called him out to get more involved, and you know, called him and all. But he didn't take that sitting down. He would say, oh, I understand what you're doing. I support you, Jesse, or Stokely, but that's not my way. I'm going to do it my way. You don't maybe understand the lily-white world of tennis that I reside in. But I'm thinking long term and intentional and pragmatic steps, and that's how he went forward. So much so that later you had people like Harry Edwards, who called him Uncle Tom initially, respecting him for his method. You know, we all also kind of always looked at Arthur as more of an undercover operative in the in the halls of Wimbledon, rather than a revolutionary.
MR. CAPEHART: You just--you just stole something I was going to say, Rex, that you said. You said Arthur could go in the stuffiest White country clubs and engage with Republican leaders of business. Some people might call him a sellout. We always looked at him as more of an undercover operative. So--go ahead, Rex.
MR. MILLER: And I have to give props to my writer friend TJ Volgare, who worked on the film for a while, for coming up with that concept.
MR. CAPEHART: Well, Rex, I'm going to stick with you here because Arthur Ashe’s brother, Johnnie Ashe, said that after Arthur Ashe won the U.S. Open, he told him, quote, “I'm a champion now. People will listen to what I have to say.” Describe the significance of Ashe’s winning the U.S. Open in 1968, which is the same year that Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy were assassinated, and Johnnie was fighting in Vietnam.
MR. MILLER: Yeah, there was a lot going on. So, Arthur had personal relationships with both Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King talked about in the film. He was actually with Bobby Kennedy just a few days before he got killed because they were making a campaign stop. Arthur's agent, attorney, and Davis Cup coach Donald Bell was in the Kennedy campaign, and he was running the California campaign, basically. So, there was a connection there, and Arthur was there just a couple days before Kennedy got killed.
So, all of these things happen in 1968, the same day that the U.S. Open started were the Democratic National Convention riots in Chicago. So, this is all the backdrop for Arthur. And now you have the first U.S. Open, meaning it’s the first time the pros and amateurs are going to play together, and Arthur winds up winning the tournament. And as Jeanne, like, told me several times, it wasn't just that he won the U.S. Open. It’s that he was an American winning the US Open, and that meant a lot to Arthur, too. He was stationed at West Point. He was an American. One of his favorite moments was going back to West Point and getting a standing ovation in the dining room.
So, all of these, you know, combine to let Arthur know that the time was now right that he knew people were going to ask him questions, they were going to listen to him, and he was now ready to talk about his, you know, theories and wants and likes of how the civil rights fight should be fought. And not only here, I might add. He was all about defending oppressed peoples from all over the world. So just a couple days after he wins the U.S. Open, he's on "Meet the Press," and you know, the rest of his social activism is history.
MR. CAPEHART: Right. And, Sam, in the film, you know, we see the activism begin when it comes to apartheid in South Africa and his decision to go to South Africa and play and the significance of that. How big a deal was that not just to Arthur Ashe, but also to tennis and to the civil rights struggle in the state?
MR. POLLARD: Well, it's a huge deal for an African American athlete back in the 1970s to decide to want to go to South Africa, first of all, to play tennis, and then to also challenge, you know, the apartheid laws there. And what's interesting about this is how complicated it is, because on the one hand, he not only upset the White people, the White South Africans about coming in and talking about they should be eliminating apartheid, there should be integration on the end of tennis matches that he was going to play there. But he was also upsetting, you know, Black South Africans and African Americans, because the attitude back then was a Black person, be it a sports figure or an entertainer, should not be going to South Africa, you know? And you see that even though he had challenges in terms of trying to get into South Africa, when he got there--and as we say at this press conference he went to--there were Black South Africans, saying you should go home. You shouldn't be here. You're just--you're just, you know, doing exactly what the White South Africans want you to do, you know, being an Uncle Tom by coming here to play.
So, what's fascinating to me about this story about Arthur Ashe, this duality that he confronted, constantly, this duality, being a Black person in a--in a racist society, and how to negotiate that. And it's fascinating also because when you think about it, here is in the '70s, we had just gone through the high points of the civil rights movement: the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act, Dr. King, the March on Washington. And in the '70s, African Americans, not only Arthur Ashe in the--in the sports arena, but African Americans in the political arena, like Maynard Jackson was saying, if we're going to break the barriers, we need to be inside, you know? We need to be in the doors of power to make change. You know, Dr. King, had pushed us to get into the--into the corridors of power. Now, while we're in there, let's see how we can make change. And Arthur was following that template, which I think people need to understand.
MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. One of the fascinating—go ahead, Rex.
MR. MILLER: [Unclear] I basically learned about apartheid through Arthur Ashe going there. I was about like 12 years old when he went. I didn't know anything about that and then Arthur Ashe going to South Africa. And just to set the timeline, it wasn't until 1985 that you had American college students walking on Washington protesting apartheid in South Africa. So, Arthur was way ahead of the curve.
And he said, there were two big reasons why he went there. He said, first of all, if I'm going to talk about this issue, I have to see for myself what it really is. I'm not going to just talk about things that I read in the newspaper. And then secondly, he said I want free--I want Black South Africans to see a free Black man for the first time and see that he could challenge not only on the court, but off the court, which he did.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, Sam, Arthur Ashe’s health took a turn in the '80s. He had that heart attack that ended his playing--professional playing career. He had the heart attack. He needed a blood transfusion. And then later on we find out that he, as a result of a blood transfusion, contracted AIDS. Yet his wife, Jeanne, said, he took this on, the AIDS activism on, as quote, "just another fight." What did you learn about Arthur Ashe’s strength while making this film?
MR. POLLARD: I think you come away with understanding that Arthur Ashe had a tremendous level of dignity, you know, had a tremendous level of understanding that it was never letting things overwhelm you, but also trying to always fight the good fight. And it's amazing. I mean--I mean, imagine this man at the height of his career, tennis career, you know, dealing with heart attack after heart attack, dealing with a blood transfusion where he contracts AIDS, and not succumbing to all of these obstacles, but always looking at things in an extremely positive way, you know, which makes it really special. You know, he had this sort of very positive, focused attitude. I mean, that's what comes across to me as we--as we uncovered this story and we learned about Arthur. And so I think it's an amazing sort of--for me, it's been an amazing sort of revelation to really learn about Arthur because, you know, Jonathan, and I grew up in the '60s. All I knew about Arthur Ashe in the '60s was pretty much the first part of the film. He was a great guy who was phenomenal on the tennis court. You know, he wore those, you know, glasses like me and you, you know, and he could play, you know? And I didn't think much of him as a political person, you know, because, you know, I'm thinking of Ali, you know--you know, Harry Edwards, you know, John Carlos, and Tommie Smith. Those are the guys who are standing up and fighting the good fight. But Arthur was too, but he was doing it, as Rex has said many times, in Arthur Ashe’s way.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, I--one of the things that I--another memory of mine, I was a researcher on the Today Show the day that Arthur Ashe passed away, and all of us on the show knew that that Bryant Gumbel and Arthur Ashe were really good friends, close friends. And so I was very curious to see how Bryant was going to honor his friend, and I was in the office and listening to him break down on air as he read his friend's obituary. It still is with me. So, it was incredible to hear Bryant's voice and hear a snippet from that obit on February 6, 1993.
But, Rex, you mentioned this earlier, that you got all this archival footage. I think you've got 41 rolls of unseen film, 33 audio tapes, 1,000 pages of transcripts. What was the process like going through these archives?
MR. MILLER: Oh, joyful. That's--for me, that was almost the favorite--my favorite part. I loved doing all the research. But the film kind of started with the 41 rolls of film. Linda Zimmerman contacted me. Her father was John Zimmerman, a very well-known Sports Illustrated and Life magazine photographer, and he spent a week with Arthur in 1968, during and after the U.S. Open, following Arthur for what would become a week later the Life magazine cover. And Life only used two or three additional photos, and they had these 41 rolls of film.
So, Linda, his daughter had reached out to me, and that kind of got the ball rolling. I actually said no at first, because I had just finished a film on Althea Gibson. But anyway, she kind of wore me down. But in my research at the Schomburg Center, which is where there are 47 boxes of Arthur Ashe, you know, his whole personal archives that Jeanne had donated to the Schomburg, that's where I found this printed version of a transcript of what seemed to be audio tapes.
And what was revealed in those transcripts was just fascinating material. But it was just typewritten words on the page. And they were the result of an interview between Arnold Rampersad and Arthur for the book "Days of Grace," Arthur's famous autobiography, which was published in the early '90s. So, Hannah Shepard, our amazing archival producer, along with Lizzie McGlynn, they reached out to Arnold Rampersad and he said I have no idea what those tapes are, but I'll go look in my attic, you know, nothing to lose. And a few days later, he called Hannah and said, I just found a shoe box with 33 micro cassettes. Would you like to hear them?
And you know--and then we had another good problem, 33 hours of Arthur talking. But what those tapes did, I feel, for the film is let Arthur basically narrate the film in a very interesting style. It wasn't a public interview. You know, he was just a lot of times rambling about all kinds of tangential subjects--you know, Jesse Jackson, Nelson Mandela, Emmett Till, and really revealing some, you know, pretty emotional opinions about all kinds [audio distortion].
So, yeah, then the challenge is shaping that into a narrative that's going to do more than just give information. And Sam loves to say--and I'm totally with him on this--we were trying to find the emotional resonance rather than just give information, and that's why you get Sam Pollard involved.
MR. CAPEHART: Right. And I was gonna say that, you know, the beauty of this film is I kept sitting there thinking, where did they get like--there's all this film, there's all this footage of him walking on the street, looking fly, looking fashionable, be out there protesting. It gave this--it gave your documentary, your film, this--a power that I did not expect. But also, the way this--the way the documentary is put together, where you see him going from tennis--you know, tennis champion who is practicing what folks called respectability politics, to the sweep of him becoming this full-throated activist--and Sam, I'm just wondering, as we're watching this film, and we see how long--we watch this journey of him becoming an activist--I'm just wondering if you think do today's athletes, specifically Black athletes, feel--athletes feel almost obligated to speak out against injustices?
MR. POLLARD: I think they have a responsibility. And I think that some of them understand that and they do that now. I mean, we have Colin Kaepernick, and we all know what he did, which was courageous. You know, basically, you know--he basically killed his career, but he knew what he had to do by taking a knee. I mean, you got LeBron James, who also always speaks out. You got Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, others who just speak out now.
And they all, if they don't really quite know the history, they are standing on the shoulders of the Jackie Robinsons and the Arthur Ashes and the Bill Russells and the Jim Browns and the Tommie Smiths, and John Carloses. You know, so I think they understand it.
I think the other thing that's interesting, though--and we--I interviewed Harry Edwards a couple of weeks ago for another project I'm working on. And what's interesting is that these athletes are also living during a time where, particularly in these franchises they belong to, like the NBA, or Major League Baseball, where these organizations are giving them the ability to speak out without consequences. You know, I'm not gonna talk much about the NFL, but the NBA, definitely, it's given the room.
Now, you know and I know that in the '60s, these leagues weren't that open to their athletes speaking out, you know?
MR. CAPEHART: Right.
MR. POLLARD: But now they understand that because, you know--and all I see is that part of it's about understanding that this is--this is an important time to speak out. Also, it's also about the--you know, the number of players who play in the NBA are Black players, and they--and they have a lot of fans. So, the NBA understands that, too. So, it's also about capitalism. So, I'm not going to disregard that.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, Rex, we just--
MR. MILLER: Also, what's different now, as Harry Edwards was pointed out to us, is that athletes now have this mouthpiece called Twitter, you know, or Instagram, where they don't have to go to White-dominated media organizations of the mid to late '60s. They can just hit that button, you know, upload and put their own voice out there, word for word and be heard, like Sam says, without consequence, for the most part.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, you've mentioned--you both have mentioned Dr. Harry Edwards many times, and he is a voice in the film from the beginning, where I'm listening to him and I'm like, how dare you talk about Arthur Ashe like that. But then in the end, at the very end, he has this powerful quote, where he says, "To this day, we have not found a person who can speak to both sides of the barricade, and that bridge became so critically and crucially important." Real fast, because we just have one minute left, is Dr. Edwards right? Is there no one who can speak to both sides of the barricades? Rex first, real quickly.
MR. MILLER: Well, you know, obviously, there probably are some people who can. Are they doing it? Not sure. But it just shows how relevant Arthur's message is about starting where you are, use what you have, and do what you can. You just can't sit by and let nothing happen. And Arthur was great at bringing all these different voices to the table and engaging with dialogue and intellectualism.
MR. CAPEHART: And Sam, 30 seconds.
MR. POLLARD: And I would say this. Harry was just saying to those athletes out there who were listening to him, who watch this film, it's time to stand up. You know, stand up, be counted, make your voices heard, you know, which he's done for many, many years. He's thrown down the gauntlet.
MR. CAPEHART: Sam Pollard, Rex Miller, co- directors of the documentary "Citizen Ashe," thank you so much. Thank you very, very much for coming to Capehart.
MR. POLLARD: Thank you, Jonathan. Be good.
MR. MILLER: Thanks, Jonathan.
