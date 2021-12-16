The devil will be now in the details, if there will be continued negotiations. And oversimplified, Vladimir Putin wants a Yalta 2.0. He wants to sit with Biden. He actually doesn't want the Brits there, anymore. But he actually wants to sit down with Biden and carve out, you know, a sphere of influence, a new sphere of influence for Russia and agree to the rules of the road for European security. That would be a horrendous mistake, to agree to that, both in substance and form. In form, we should want a Helsinki 2.0, which is that, yeah, let's talk about European security. I think that's appropriate and there's been a lot of erosions of those institutions over the last several years and decades. And some of that was on our side, I want to be clear. You know, the INF treaty recently--the Trump administration walked away from, that was, in my view, a mistake, and that we don't have that in place is not good. The CFE treaty is more or less moribund. So, I think a big conversation about new European security issues, and maybe even some new norms, and probably treaties are too hard in America, anymore, but a big conversation. But it's got to be with Ukrainians in the room, not the Ukrainians being the subject of those negotiations. And that, I'm not sure Vladimir Putin will agree to.