Then I gave the script of Ferrante when I finished, when I was really pleased with it and ready to go, and she was wonderful. She heard it; she saw it. I made a huge change. I made many, many changes. But a major thing is that the last line of my film is basically the exact opposite of the last line of the book, although I think they mean the same thing. And she said I see what you did with the ending, and I love it. And then yeah, she wrote this piece in the New Statesman. She saw the film just a couple of days ago, and you know, she really loved it. But more than that, she really saw what I was trying to do. And so in a way, it's like, in some ways, she's the one I made the movie for. And then another level, I've made the movie for also all the people who never were going to read for Ferrante, who are like, that is not my thing, but who might appreciate hearing the things that she offered me, and actually, also all the people in between. In some ways, I'm like, I'm--her understanding and hearing and really seeing what I was doing, and it was incredibly important to me.