MS. ADVAITHI: Heather, we never changed our mask mandates across all our factories across any part of the world. So, whether you're in kind of Ukraine, or Brazil, or India, or China, or the U.S., we just kept with our mask mandates throughout. You know, we actually started producing masks for our employees when the pandemic first started. And we didn't feel comfortable that we were ready for kind of taking off masks in any of our factories. So, we've been just using that as a significant part of our health and safety practice. And so, with omicron, nothing changes for us that way, right? So, we're still doing social distancing. We're still kind of planning our shifts out in a safe way. So, we never relaxed that side of how we were working. And so, for us, there's nothing to change, other than, you know, continuing to just monitor and make sure we have strong contact tracing and things like that. So--but so far, I would say so good with the omicron variant, too. We're not seeing a huge rise in cases yet. But we are monitoring and tracking that very closely. And our mask mandate helps.