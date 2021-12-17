DR. COLLINS: Well, first of all, if they haven't gotten boosters, get them. But even so, I think we have to be careful not to let our guard down, especially with omicron being so contagious. I know people are tired of these mitigation strategies. I know people are tired of being told you should be wearing a mask. I know they're tired of physical distancing recommendations. But those actually work. And the virus is not tired of us. So, yes. And especially during the holidays, people are going to want to get the other--if you're indoors with other people, you should be wearing a mask, especially if the vaccination status of some of those folks is not known. And if you're around people who are unvaccinated, ideally you ought to meet them outside and not inside. And certainly, you ought to try to keep up that six-foot distance, as awkward as it is. As much as we all want to hug each other at the holidays, this is a moment where that virus likes to take advantage of our nature, and it has done so very effectively. And if we're going to get through this season, which is threatening to be pretty dicey here, we're all going to have to double down on those commonsense measures. Plus, get your booster.