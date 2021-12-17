DR. COLLINS: Well, thank you. Nice to be with you, Frances Sellers. I think we've previously reflected on the similarities of our names since my middle name is Sellers, and really glad to have a chance to talk to you today.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Though we I think are unrelated.
DR. COLLINS: As far as we know.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'm looking forward to talking about your 12-year, three-president tenure at the helm of NIH, but first some headlines. I want to talk to you about omicron. It's spreading like wildfire across the country, with cases doubling I think in every two to four days, and New York reported 18,000 new cases. What is your concern going into the holidays?
DR. COLLINS: I am concerned because this is a variant, omicron, that has more than 50 mutations compared to the original virus from Wuhan, and it makes it apparently very contagious. With this doubling time that you just mentioned, two to four days, the increase in numbers by a factor of two, we saw that in South Africa. We saw that in the U.K. Now we're seeing it in the U.S. That's much faster than delta, which we thought was already really fast. So this is going to be potentially the dominant viral strain in the United States in just two or three weeks at the rate it's going.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So the potential for a twindemic, delta staying around, omicron coming in, and then I guess we should add flu and RSV, those normal respiratory problems we see every winter, what again is your concern about these two things surging together?
DR. COLLINS: Well, you're right to mention delta, because even though we have a lot of focus right now on the new kid, omicron, the old kid, delta, is still causing a great deal of trouble in the United States and elsewhere. We are seeing more than 100,000 new cases every day in the U.S., and most of those are delta. And we're seeing hospitalizations going up again. And saddest of all, we're seeing deaths every day, over a thousand in the United States, and those are mostly delta, and those are mostly unvaccinated people, which is to say those were potentially preventable.
Omicron is a bit of a mystery, though. While we know it's incredibly contagious, there is some suggestion that maybe it's not as severe in terms of its likelihood of putting you in the hospital or the ICU. Now let's be clear. That data's kind of early. It's based on other countries like South Africa that are rather different than we are in terms of the age of their population. So we need to be very vigilant here in doing everything we can to block the spread of this latest arrival on the scene, omicron. And I guess we're going to come to what we can do about that, because I really want to talk about vaccines and especially boosters.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, exactly. You spoke in the introduction about the importance of boosters, and I've been hearing from sources. A man just emailed me today saying he'd had, you know, a J&J in March and then a Moderna booster in October. He has no idea how much protection he has. So help us think through that. How should we be defining fully vaccinated these days?
DR. COLLINS: Well, it's a tricky term now, isn't it? Because it's being used in some instances in terms of whether you've lived up to a mandate by your employer. I'm the director of the NIH at least for another 48 hours, and the employees here are required to be fully vaccinated. But in that definition, it means that you got two jabs of Pfizer or two jabs of Moderna or one of J&J.
But now in terms of protecting yourself, especially against omicron but also against delta, it's clear that a booster really revs up your system and gives you that added layer of protection. So you want to get that booster. And you're not really in a safe a position as you could be if you haven't done that. So people listening to this, if it's been more than six months since you got your Moderna or Pfizer initial series, or more than two months since you got your J&J, sign up right now to get a booster. It will put you in a much better position as the holidays are coming very soon. And there's vaccines available all over the place. Just go to vaccines.gov, or go to your cellphone and put in 438829. That's 438829. Then punch in your ZIP code, and it will tell you what are the nearest places to you that have vaccines ready to go without a need for appointment.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So for those people who haven't yet got boosters, are you recommending that they change their social behavior in coming weeks?
DR. COLLINS: Well, first of all, if they haven't gotten boosters, get them. But even so, I think we have to be careful not to let our guard down, especially with omicron being so contagious. I know people are tired of these mitigation strategies. I know people are tired of being told you should be wearing a mask. I know they're tired of physical distancing recommendations. But those actually work. And the virus is not tired of us. So, yes. And especially during the holidays, people are going to want to get the other--if you're indoors with other people, you should be wearing a mask, especially if the vaccination status of some of those folks is not known. And if you're around people who are unvaccinated, ideally you ought to meet them outside and not inside. And certainly, you ought to try to keep up that six-foot distance, as awkward as it is. As much as we all want to hug each other at the holidays, this is a moment where that virus likes to take advantage of our nature, and it has done so very effectively. And if we're going to get through this season, which is threatening to be pretty dicey here, we're all going to have to double down on those commonsense measures. Plus, get your booster.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So a lot of companies, including the one I work from, are proposing return to work dates next year and have been pushing them off. And mine again has delayed ours and is trying to accommodate people's individual needs. But what is your recommendation for getting back to work, for recreating the environments we all miss of conviviality and shared ideas that are so important for creative work?
DR. COLLINS: Well, we have missed those things, and they are important. I run a scientific organization. Some of the things I remember that were most inspiring as a scientist were those conversations you had in the hallway with another person who just happened to be working in a similar area, and all of a sudden you realized, oh, we put these things together, we could actually make a big advance happen. That's harder to do when we're all at home looking at Hollywood Squares on our Zoom calls. And I do miss that, and I do think ultimately, especially for situations like science where people being next to each other is kind of electrifying, we should try to get back there. But we have to do safely.
At NIH, we unfortunately have also delayed our plans. We thought people were going to come back to the workplace back in November, and then we thought, oh, we're not ready for that because of delta. And then we thought we'd have people come back in January, and we've just delayed that again because it's unclear what the status will be. When people do come back, though, of course you want to be really careful that you've set up the appropriate ways to maintain physical distancing and masking indoors, because we're not going to be through this for many months to come.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I'd like to ask you about another piece of news that I was covering yesterday, and that was the CDC's decision to prefer--to put preferential recommendation on the mRNA vaccines over the J&J vaccine. And the question I have for you is about populations who've been hard to reach and who've defended largely on what was originally a one-shot dose. Do you worry about the homeless, people in prisons, and also the international impact that this decision could have?
DR. COLLINS: Yes, I do. J&J did have this advantage of being a single dose plus it didn't require a lot of refrigeration, which is not the case for some of the mRNA vaccine. So, it seemed like it was ideally suited for hard-to-reach places, and certainly for low- and middle-income countries.
And let me be clear. It should still have a role there. But if you have in a circumstance where all the other things are lined up to be able to choose, as we are fortunate to be able to do here in the United States, it's pretty clear the mRNA vaccines provide you a higher level of protection. J&J still gives you quite a bit, but the mRNAs are a little better. And there is this rare blood clotting problem, which I think is why CDC was particularly looking at the data yesterday, and why they made the recommendation.
Now notice, they didn't say don't use J&J. They said, if you have the opportunity, you should prefer the mRNA vaccine. I understand that. Two of my grandchildren got J&J, and I'm glad they did, and they've now gotten boosted with an mRNA vaccine. So, I think they're probably in pretty good shape, like the person you just talked to.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, there was a recent report from the Global Health Security Index that placed the United States number one in some ways in terms of biomedical and other things, advances, but rated it very, very low in terms of confidence in the government, which is so critical to public health. What do you make of that, and what do you think we can do about it?
DR. COLLINS: You know, that's very troubling, and I'm not too surprised. I mean, look around us at everything you see, particularly in social media, or just in interactions with family and friends. We have in this country fallen into this divisive kind of set of tribal attitudes. And much of that does seem to reflect, in some of those tribes, at least, deep distrust of the government, oftentimes whipped up by conspiracies that have no basis in fact but spread like wildfire through social media.
Yeah, we're in trouble, I think, as a society. We seem to have lost in many ways our anchor to truth and to sizing up a claim by whether there's any evidence behind it. And instead, it sort of depends on which tribe we're in, which information we hear and which information we internalize. And oftentimes that information isn't right.
And certainly, for me, as a scientist, this is deeply troubling. And you've seen it play out, of course, in the way in which with lifesaving vaccines, probably some of the best vaccines that have ever been created by mankind, and were created in record time, there are 50 million people who are saying no thanks, or maybe just no, because they believe that these are not going to be good for them, and much of that based upon false information. And, yes, since, you know, NIH is part of the government, I'm sure distrust of government spills over onto us.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So let me ask you a little more about that. Many of those 50 million are people of faith. You are both a scientist and a man of faith. And you've tried to reach out to religious communities. What successes have you seen? Are you frustrated by the results? What has to happen now?
DR. COLLINS: It's hard to tell. I have done outreach in the form of podcasts with people like Pastor Rick Warren, Franklin Graham, Tim Keller, Tom Wright, a lot of effort being made on the part of leaders in the Christian church to try to convince congregations and pastors who lead them that this is not something to be fearful. This is an answer to prayer. That's how I see it.
And yet again, we seem to have a circumstance now where politics has gotten all tangled up with faith traditions. And the politics seems at many times to be more dominant in the way in which it decides people's opinions, as opposed to what are the basic foundations of their faith. And that's very troubling as well.
This is one thing even after I step down as NIH director in a couple of days, that I hope to continue to be engaged in, this importance of making sure that people of faith see science as their ally and not as a threat. Science is, in my view, a gift from God, a chance to understand how nature works, and to use that to help people. And seems like for a believer that ought to be celebrated and embraced, but not at the moment in some instances.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: I want to ask you about one of the issues that's going to continue after your tenure, and that's long COVID. A year ago, NIH was fortunate enough to receive, I think, $1.15 billion from Congress to invest in long COVID. What is happening that with that research? There's some frustration from patient advocates that things are not moving quickly enough. Can you update us?
DR. COLLINS: Well, I understand their frustration, because this is such a puzzling, mysterious problem, and must be for those who are suffering from it incredibly difficult, day after day not having answers to what's happened.
And this was another big curveball that this virus threw at us that we didn't expect. Something in the neighborhood of 10 and maybe as many as 30 percent of people who have had acute illness from COVID-19 don't seem to get better completely after a couple of weeks the way you'd think they would. And that includes people who didn't have very severe disease to begin with.
We don't know what the basis of that is. Is there some virus still lurking in their systems that we haven't been able to detect? Is it an immune system that's gotten knocked off kilter and can't seem to reset? Is there a clotting problem? That's what we aim to find out as fast as we can.
So, we have launched this major project called Recover, which is enrolling 40,000 participants. About half of them are people who are acutely ill with COVID and we want to see which of them end up with long COVID and if there's something we could have predicted about that. On the other hand, for people who already have long COVID, we're trying to study everything we can to understand the mechanism, and then institute therapies to help them.
I know people are frustrated. I'm frustrated, too. I'm pushing the team really hard on this thing. Come on, we need answers. But we need answers that are going to be trustworthy.
The other thing I would say is, the more you look at this, the more you're convinced this is not just one simple thing. This may be a bunch of different consequences of this virus, affecting the brain. People have this brain fog problem. Affecting fatigue, affecting the heart, and we need to understand the heterogeneity of long COVID if we're ever going to sort it out, and that's why we need a big study.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'd like you to talk a little bit more about this issue of speed and science. I know you have put some effort behind a sort of venture capital Shark Tank approach to science. But talk to me a little bit about the benefits and costs, how you can speed up research and why people are now turning more to philanthropy and other sources of funding to move things quickly.
DR. COLLINS: Well, when it comes to a severe threat to somebody's health, nobody wants to hear that we're on the slow boat, and I don't either. You want to move as fast as you can. And you've seen that with COVID-19, the dramatic speed with which the vaccines were developed in just 11 months.
For our part, we were a big player in that. But also, in the diagnostic part of this, where you mentioned our Shark Tank, basically, we turned NIH into a venture capital organization, found inventors in small businesses and universities, and gave them a chance to ramp up what they might have taken five years to do, to get it done in a few months. And that's why we have a lot of tests now out on pharmacy shelves and something like 3 million of them being done today, because all of those technologies were given a chance to really scale up rapidly.
I think there's lots of other places where NIH can do things like that, now that we've had this experience with COVID-19. That's why this new part of NIH called ARPA-H, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, has been proposed by the president and is strongly supported by myself and others. And the Congress seems very interested in putting money and authorization into this. It would be kind of different than business as usual, because it would be very fast moving, very willing to take risks, very willing to fail on things that are high risk, but fail quickly if you're going to, and to have the kind of opportunity to bring partners together who would never write a grant to NIH, but who might have technologies that we could use. So, I think we could do a lot with that in cancer and diabetes and rare diseases, just move this process along.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: What kind of funding are we talking about from Congress? And actually, what kind of timeframe are we on for ARPA?
DR. COLLINS: Well, the president proposed $6.5 billion for ARPA-H in fiscal year '22, which you may know we are in the middle of but we don't have the budget yet. As usual, Congress has had trouble making those decisions. The House marked it up at 3 billion and the Senate at 2.4. Those are substantial numbers for a project just getting started. We will hope that when we actually get through the current continuing resolution, which means we don't have a budget until February 18, that some decision will get made and ARPA-H can get launched. And we're putting all the things in place to make it a rapid launch, if we're fortunate enough to get the funding.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'd like to ask you another question about long COVID, if I may. If COVID becomes endemic, if most of us see a getting--contracting the illness in our futures, what is the potential public health burden of having long COVID heading into our future?
DR. COLLINS: It's a cause of great concern. Again, we don't really know. People who have now had long COVID symptoms, some of them for six, seven months, is this something that will gradually reset itself, or do we have to find a way to intervene by some kind of medical intervention to get them back to normal, and then we need to discover what that is.
But no, you're totally right. I mean, even if it's only 10 percent of people who've been infected who end up with long COVID, we just crossed the line in the United States of 50 million infections since this all started. So that might mean there's 5 million people out there who have had some problems with long COVID, some of whom are still suffering today. That's a big public health issue. We have to do everything we can with the best scientists we can possibly pull together to get answers here.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: And just one more on long COVID. There are these other chronic conditions, ME/CFS, commonly known as chronic fatigue syndrome, even chronic Lyme, many people who have got symptoms that have not gone away post-infection. Do you see this 1.15 billion as key to unlocking some of the clues to those conditions, too?
DR. COLLINS: I do. When you look at the symptoms that people are having with long COVID and then compare those to what's been described with chronic fatigue syndrome or sometimes called myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, ME/CFS, there's a great deal of similarity. What's different is this time we know what the inciting agent was. It's this virus, SARS-CoV-2. With people with chronic fatigue syndrome, you often have a history of somebody who was healthy then gets some sort of a viral illness and doesn't get better, but it's too late by the time they're in trouble to know what set it off. And that's been a big mystery. So my hope would be--and I think there's some reason to think this could really happen--is by figuring it out with long COVID, where we know what starts it, which gives us a big clue and to try to understand it--then we'll be able to extrapolate from that to people with CFS who are just waiting for answers. And I know they're incredibly frustrated, too. We are working on that already and have been for a few years, but we haven't got the big answers we need.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: I want to ask you a big overarching question, and that is that your side, medical research, has had many, many triumphs over the past two years with vaccines and therapeutics. The other side, public health, has struggled a lot. Given the fact that you're leaving NIH now and you can look from a sort of bird's eye view on what's going on, how would you rearrange agencies and funding to help us fend off a future pandemic?
DR. COLLINS: Well, there's a lot of conversation going on about that right now. We must not let the lessons of COVID-19 be lost, because this is not the last pandemic that we're going to face. It's inevitable that a few years from now or, you know, a few months from now some other kind of pathogen, probably a virus, maybe influenza, but there's seven or eight other viral families that are also highly likely at some point to burst forth. So we need to be prepared for that one as well.
The science about how to do that is also something that we can organize even more so by perhaps having a plan to do the first steps in vaccine generation and anti-viral drug development even before we know which one of these is going to be the next culprit. But the public health system, clearly, we have seen desperately needs to be upgraded in terms of its support. The state health departments, where a lot of the responsibility falls, have been underfunded and understaffed for way too long, and that really needs to be figured out. And the CDC, God bless them, struggling with that, is dependent on the states for a lot of the data gathering and a lot of the interventions they need to do, and they're also stressed and understaffed and oftentimes still working with technologies that might have been appropriate a decade ago but now aren't quite up to the task. So, yeah, this needs to be a real reset button for the whole system to try to figure out how to be better prepared.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Dr. Collins, as you know, we often have reader questions, and I have a slightly unusual couple coming up. I talked to your colleague and friend Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier on this week and asked him what he would like to hear from you. And he emphasized to me what enormous contributions you have to give to policy and global health going ahead. So here's my question after that. You've said you're going to go back to your lab, but are you really going to go back solely to your lab, or what other contributions will you continue to make after you leave NIH as the head, not leaving NIH altogether but the helms--the helm?
DR. COLLINS: Well, yeah. I wouldn't be surprised that Tony has put that question forward. He's going to put it forward to me. You know, I need to be careful. Stepping down as the NIH director and Dr. Larry Tabak stepping up as the acting director--a very capable leader--I don't want there to be any confusion about who's running the place. So if I'm going to get engaged in specific topics, I'll need to make it clear I'm now doing it as a consultant, as an intermural scientist who has a particular point of view or a particular contribution to make.
Tony is right, though, that I do have a deep passion for global health, and I do think there's a lot of things that are going on there that are relevant to what my own research is going to be involving. So, yes, I suspect I will continue, to the extent that I can be useful, to take part in some of those discussions about how we could do a better job of building up the capacity of research in low- and middle-income countries going from what I've called a donorship to what ought to be ownership, giving those particular institutions and their really wonderful scientists a chance to chart their own future. That's something I feel pretty passionately about. And we've made a lot of progress in my 12 years, but we're not there yet.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Dr. Collins, you said goodbye in a rather unusual way at a farewell even earlier this week. Let's take a listen, and everybody else can hear how you did it.
[Video plays]
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I reached out to folk duo Robin and Linda Williams, who've played with you in your hometown of Staunton, Virginia, and asked them what question they would like to ask you. And here's what they said.
DR. COLLINS: Oh, really?
MS. STEAD SELLERS: They said you'll be off to a new start on Monday. What song will you be singing then?
DR. COLLINS: Oh, my. Okay. "Hard Times Come Again No More." They will know that song. Stephen Foster. We are in hard times. This is a song of pleading can we please find a path forward. I think I'll go there.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: You don't have your guitar on hand, but can you give us a line or two from it?
DR. COLLINS: Let's see. Well, it's just the last chorus. [Singing] "Oh, hard times come again no more."
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you, Dr. Collins, very much for your leadership through these hard times over the past two years.
DR. COLLINS: Well, I didn't expect--I really didn't expect to be asked to sing about it. But let me just, Frances, it's been an absolute privilege to be able to have this opportunity to serve. This is a public service job, running the NIH. But it's also incredibly exciting, exhilarating, working with amazing people. I've recruited 22 out of the 27 Institute directors that I am now confident are going to run the place in an incredibly visionary way. So I'm not worried about stepping away. With Dr. Tabak as acting director and all those other folks, NIH is in a great [audio drop].
MS. STEAD SELLERS: And just one last question to squeeze in, what makes you optimistic looking ahead?
DR. COLLINS: Well, I'm optimistic about science finding answers to the problems that we're going to continue to face. We're on a roll. Science is like moving at a pace that I didn't think possible during earlier parts of my career, making discoveries all the time, and discoveries that have profound consequences. I mean, look at what we're doing, curing people with stage four cancer with immunotherapy, curing kids with sickle cell disease with gene therapy so they're now not just better, they're cured. Things like that are just exhilarating to see. That makes me optimistic. And I'm optimistic that despite the terrible divisions in our society right now, the next generation isn't going to find this very appealing, and they're going to figure out how to fix it.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Dr. Francis Collins, thank you so much for sharing your faith in science with us today.
DR. COLLINS: It's a joy to be with you, and I have had a ball as the director of this institution which I dearly love.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: That's all we have time for. Many more questions we could have asked. But thank you to Dr. Francis Collins. Happy holidays to everybody. We'll be back in 2022.
