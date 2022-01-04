Prior to joining the USCP, Sergeant Gonell served for eight years in the U.S. Army. He joined the U.S. Army Reserve in 1999. Following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, his reserve unit began training for mobilization and overseas deployment. In 2003, he deployed for 545 days to Iraq with a quartermasters unit in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. During Sergeant Gonell’s deployment, his unit frequently came under enemy fire. At one base where he was posted north of Baghdad, the base was under constant mortar, rocket, and indirect fire by Iraqi insurgents. One day, several enemy mortar rounds landed in front of the base PX where Sergeant Gonell was shopping, killing and injuring several American soldiers. Fulfilling Sergeant Gonell’s operational supply duties for other U.S. Army units also required him to frequently undertake dangerous travel on roads in Iraq that were infested with improvised explosive devices. Sergeant Gonell has received multiple awards and commendations for his U.S. military service, including two Army Achievement Medals, an Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.