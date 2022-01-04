Roy Wood Jr.
Provided by representatives of Roy Wood Jr.
ROY WOOD JR. joined The Best F#@ing News Team in 2015 as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy-nominated The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. In 2021, Comedy Central continues its long-standing relationship with the talented comedian and actor collaborating on two podcasts–and Beyond the Scenes –as well as a third hour-long stand-up special, Imperfect Messenger, which premiered October 29th on Comedy Central and will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting January 19th.
As an Executive Producer, his credits include the PBS documentary The Neutral Ground, an HBO Max project 1% Happy and an untitled medical field comedy for NBC. Wood will executive produce, write, and star in an untitled single-camera comedy about the National Guard in works at FOX, with Denis Leary producing it for television. In theatres, Wood will star alongside Jon Hamm in the long-awaited Fletch remake, Confess, Fletch, currently in production.
Wood’s first Comedy Central one-hour stand-up special, Father Figure, debuted in 2017, the same year he was named the new host of Comedy Central’s storytelling series, This is Not Happening. His second Comedy Central one-hour stand-up special, Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You, which debuted in 2019, remains the network’s highest-rated original stand-up premiere.
Wood has entertained millions across stage, television, and radio. Forbes declared he is “One of comedy’s best journalists,” Entertainment Weekly has described his thought-provoking comedy as “. . . charismatic crankiness. . .” and Variety Magazine named him “One of 10 Comics to Watch in 2016.” Before The Daily Show, Roy co-starred for three seasons on TBS’s Sullivan & Son, and he remains a regular guest on various ESPN shows and the MLB Network.
Wood began his comedy career in 1998 at the age of 19 while attending Florida A&M University. In 2006, he debuted on network television on The Late Show with David Letterman. In 2008, he appeared on HBO’s historic Def Comedy Jam and was selected by America as one of the top three finalists on Last Comic Standing on NBC. He has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyer, Conan, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He also performed on numerous USO Tours for our Troops stationed everywhere from Guam to Iraq to the Philippines.
During the global pandemic, Roy has spent time raising money for the displaced staff of comedy clubs through tipyourwaitstaff.com and Laugh Aid. In his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, his philanthropic endeavors include supporting Workshops, Inc., which enriches lives by helping people with disabilities and other employment barriers achieve their vocational potential. The DUBS Baseball Academy is an investment in sports to change lives. STAIR of Birmingham, where tutoring empowers students to read better and dream bigger. Also, I See Me, Inc., where the mission is to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline by increasing the literacy rates in children of color by engaging them in the literature that reflects their culture and image.