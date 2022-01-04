DR. CORBETT: The fun part of this, from a scientific point of view, is that I'm--we're all learning in the moment. And when you're--when you do science for such a long time, it's very interesting to wake up to new data that kind of points you in different directions. And that's exactly how the policy goes as well. And so I say that to say that time will tell whether or not we need additional booster doses, whether or not we're going to need to change the vaccine and to match any of the variants. But all of those studies are underway. Obviously, there's continuous monitoring of the vaccine responses, seeing how the immune responses wane over time, particularly now that I think it's about 20 percent of the adults that got two doses of the vaccine in the U.S. have now gotten their booster. So, we'll be following that situation very closely. Ideally, no. But the real way to really get that under control, and to be able to say, maybe we won't need to get additional doses, is to keep the circulation of the virus down to a point where the immune responses match the amount of circulation and so you have this what is called herd immunity, and were able to really control the virus in a way that we aren't seeing lots of people getting sick and lots of people going into the hospital.