MR. WOOD: I hate the word anniversary because it seems like something to be celebrated and commemorated and, never forget the people that will--like nah, man, remember that wildish that happened a year ago? That was wild, wasn’t it? Yeah. Okay. Moving on. I hope that we understand that there's a contingency of people in this country that are very adamant about what they believe. And if you are not as adamant as they are about what you believe, stuff that you believe may never come to be. So, I just think that there's a level of action that we have to all take, you know, as a people. But you know, there's a serious grift that has happened to the American voter, from American politicians. And, you know, a lot of those people that are out there, they bought the lie, man. They bought the lie. And you almost can’t be mad at some of them, because they was just broke and hungry and sick and tired. And a liar came along and said, I got you. And that was all they needed to hear, because they just needed something to hold onto. And they haven't been able to let that go since. So, you know, there's a serious sense of hopelessness that a lot of Americans are dealing with, on both sides. And I just think that, you know, one side dealt with it in a manner that was far less productive, you know, than the other side. But, you know, for me January 6th is not something to be remembered or whatever.