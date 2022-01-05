Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)
Congressman Jamie Raskin proudly represents Maryland’s 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to his time in Congress, Raskin was a three-term State Senator in Maryland, where he also served as the Senate Majority Whip. He was also a professor of constitutional law at American University’s Washington College of Law for more than 25 years. He authored several books, including the Washington Post best-seller Overruling Democracy: The Supreme Court versus the American People and the highly-acclaimed We the Students: Supreme Court Cases For and About America’s Students. Congressman Raskin is a graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Law School, and he lives with his wife Sarah Bloom Raskin in Takoma Park, Maryland. They have two daughters, Tabitha and Hannah, and their son, Tommy, passed in December of 2020.