REP. RASKIN: Well, I describe him as my greatest student and also my greatest teacher eventually, because the pupil certainly surpassed the teacher in so many ways. I mean, Tommy was a moral and political and legal philosopher, and he had an extraordinary precociousness of understanding. I remember, we have a close friend who actually lived in our basement apartment named Ali Nathan, who's now a federal judge. And Ali was clerking for Justice Stevens, and she took Tommy down to Justice Stevens’ chambers to meet him. And they were on the way down, and Tommy was just six or seven years old. And she started talking about how much she loved Justice Stevens and what a great justice he was. And Tommy said, yeah, but what do you think about his dissenting opinion in Texas versus Johnson? Because Tommy said, even Justice Scalia got that right, that you can't put someone in jail for flag desecration, which is just a thought crime. And then Ali said, well, I think Justice Stevens said that allowing someone to desecrate a flag is like allowing someone to desecrate the Lincoln Memorial. And then Tommy said back to her, as Ali reported to us, well, we only have one Lincoln Memorial, but we all have our own flags, so people can do with their flags what they want. So, he was really brilliant.