Paul Clement
Provided by Kirkland & Ellis.
Paul Clement is a partner in the Washington, D.C., office of Kirkland & Ellis. Paul served as the 43rd U.S. Solicitor General from June 2005 until June 2008. He has argued over 100 cases before the Supreme Court, including a number of important First Amendment cases. He also serves as a Distinguished Lecturer in Law at Georgetown University Law Center.
Jonah Goldberg
Jonah Goldberg is the editor in chief ofThe Dispatch. He holds the Asness Chair in Applied Liberty at the American Enterprise Institute and was previously senior editor at National Review, where he had worked for two decades. He is also the host of the podcast “The Remnant with Jonah Goldberg.”
A best-selling author, his nationally syndicated column appears regularly in over a hundred newspapers across the United States. He is also a weekly columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He was the founding editor of National Review Online and appears regularly on NPR's "Morning Edition."
The Atlantic magazine has identified Goldberg as one of the top 50 political commentators in America. Among his awards, in 2011 he was named the Robert J. Novak Journalist of the Year at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). He has written on politics, media, and culture for a wide variety of leading publications and has appeared on numerous television and radio programs.
He is the author of the recentNew York Times bestseller Suicide of the West(Crown Forum, 2018), as well as two previous New York Times bestsellers: The Tyranny of Clichés (Sentinel HC, 2012) and Liberal Fascism (Doubleday, 2008).
Nadine Strossen
New York Law School Professor Emerita Nadine Strossen, past national President of the American Civil Liberties Union (1991-2008), is a leading expert and frequent speaker/media commentator on constitutional law and civil liberties, who has testified before Congress on multiple occasions. She serves on the advisory boards of the ACLU, Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), Heterodox Academy, and National Coalition Against Censorship, and is a Founding Member of the Academic Freedom Alliance. The National Law Journal has named Strossen one of America’s "100 Most Influential Lawyers.” Her 2018 book HATE: Why We Should Resist It with Free Speech, Not Censorship was selected by Washington University as its 2019 “Common Read.”
Content from Knight Foundation
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Jameel Jaffer
Jameel Jaffer directs the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which defends the freedoms of speech and the press in the digital age through strategic litigation, research, and public education. Under Jaffer’s leadership, the Knight Institute has filed precedent-setting litigation, undertaken major interdisciplinary research initiatives, and become an influential voice in debates about the freedoms of speech and the press in the digital age. Jaffer previously served as deputy legal director at the ACLU, where he oversaw the organization’s work on free speech, privacy, technology, national security, and international human rights. Over the course of his fifteen years at the ACLU, he argued civil liberties cases in multiple appeals courts as well as the U.S. Supreme Court and testified many times before federal agencies and the U.S. Congress. Jaffer’s recent writing has appeared in the New York Times, the New Yorker, Foreign Affairs, and the Yale Law Journal Forum. He is an executive editor of Just Security, a national security blog, and his most recent book, The Drone Memos, was one of the Guardian’s “Best Books of 2016.” He is a graduate of Williams College, Cambridge University, and Harvard Law School. Early in his legal career, he served as a law clerk to Hon. Amalya L. Kearse of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and then to Rt. Hon. Beverley McLachlin, Chief Justice of Canada.
Interviewed by John Sands
John Sands joined Knight Foundation in January 2019. He leads many of Knight’s research initiatives, including a $50 million investment in new scholarship on the internet’s impacts on democracy, as well as a multiyear Trust, Media & Democracy research partnership with Gallup.