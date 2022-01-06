Jameel Jaffer directs the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which defends the freedoms of speech and the press in the digital age through strategic litigation, research, and public education. Under Jaffer’s leadership, the Knight Institute has filed precedent-setting litigation, undertaken major interdisciplinary research initiatives, and become an influential voice in debates about the freedoms of speech and the press in the digital age. Jaffer previously served as deputy legal director at the ACLU, where he oversaw the organization’s work on free speech, privacy, technology, national security, and international human rights. Over the course of his fifteen years at the ACLU, he argued civil liberties cases in multiple appeals courts as well as the U.S. Supreme Court and testified many times before federal agencies and the U.S. Congress. Jaffer’s recent writing has appeared in the New York Times, the New Yorker, Foreign Affairs, and the Yale Law Journal Forum. He is an executive editor of Just Security, a national security blog, and his most recent book, The Drone Memos, was one of the Guardian’s “Best Books of 2016.” He is a graduate of Williams College, Cambridge University, and Harvard Law School. Early in his legal career, he served as a law clerk to Hon. Amalya L. Kearse of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and then to Rt. Hon. Beverley McLachlin, Chief Justice of Canada.