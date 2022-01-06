Paul Clement
Paul Clement is a partner in the Washington, D.C., office of Kirkland & Ellis. Paul served as the 43rd U.S. Solicitor General from June 2005 until June 2008. He has argued over 100 cases before the Supreme Court, including a number of important First Amendment cases. He also serves as a Distinguished Lecturer in Law at Georgetown University Law Center.
Jonah Goldberg
Jonah Goldberg is the editor in chief ofThe Dispatch. He holds the Asness Chair in Applied Liberty at the American Enterprise Institute and was previously senior editor at National Review, where he had worked for two decades. He is also the host of the podcast “The Remnant with Jonah Goldberg.”
A best-selling author, his nationally syndicated column appears regularly in over a hundred newspapers across the United States. He is also a weekly columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He was the founding editor of National Review Online and appears regularly on NPR's "Morning Edition."
The Atlantic magazine has identified Goldberg as one of the top 50 political commentators in America. Among his awards, in 2011 he was named the Robert J. Novak Journalist of the Year at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). He has written on politics, media, and culture for a wide variety of leading publications and has appeared on numerous television and radio programs.
He is the author of the recentNew York Times bestseller Suicide of the West(Crown Forum, 2018), as well as two previous New York Times bestsellers: The Tyranny of Clichés (Sentinel HC, 2012) and Liberal Fascism (Doubleday, 2008).
Stephen Hayes
Stephen F. Hayes is CEO and Editor of The Dispatch, a conservative digital media company he started with Jonah Goldberg and Toby Stock in 2019. He is the author of two New York Times best sellers: The Connection: How al Qaeda’s Collaboration with Saddam Hussein Has Endangered America and Cheney: The Untold Story of America’s Most Powerful and Controversial Vice President.
Hayes worked at The Weekly Standard magazine for nearly two decades, first as a reporter/writer and eventually as editor-in-chief. His work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Reason, National Review and many other publications. Hayes has written extensively about national politics, international affairs and the country’s current political leadership.
Hayes spent 12 years as a Fox News contributor, featured prominently in the network’s coverage of Supreme Court nominations, major presidential speeches, and primary and general election nights. Before joining FOX, Hayes was part of CNN’s “Best Political Team on Television,” which won a Peabody Award for its coverage of the 2008 elections. Other media appearances have included: NPR’s Talk of the Nation, TODAY, Good Morning America, Meet the Press, ABC’s “This Week,” FOX News Sunday, CNN's "State of the Union," The O’Reilly Factor, The McLaughlin Group, HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.
Hayes is a native of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and a graduate of DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. He studied public policy at Georgetown University and received an MS from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. He previously worked as a senior writer at National Journal’s Hotline and as director of The Fund for American Studies’ Institute on Political Journalism at Georgetown University. He lives in rural Maryland with his wife and four children.
Nadine Strossen
New York Law School Professor Emerita Nadine Strossen, past national President of the American Civil Liberties Union (1991-2008), is a leading expert and frequent speaker/media commentator on constitutional law and civil liberties, who has testified before Congress on multiple occasions. She serves on the advisory boards of the ACLU, Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), Heterodox Academy, and National Coalition Against Censorship, and is a Founding Member of the Academic Freedom Alliance. The National Law Journal has named Strossen one of America’s "100 Most Influential Lawyers.” Her 2018 book HATE: Why We Should Resist It with Free Speech, Not Censorship was selected by Washington University as its 2019 “Common Read.”
Free speech for all? Americans’ views on free expression post-2020
A landmark survey from the Knight Foundation and Ipsos shows that overwhelming majorities of Americans agree on the principles of free speech and recognize their importance to a healthy democracy. But at the same time, they sharply disagree on how those principles should be applied and protected, with their views shaped by factors such as partisan affiliation and race.
Yanna Krupnikov
Yanna Krupnikov integrates psychology and political science in order to identify points at which new information can have the most profound effect on the way people form political opinions, make political choices, and, ultimately, take political actions. Some of her research, which has been recently published in a book, argues that political independents really aren’t independent but are ashamed of both parties and so choose to claim independence rather than associate with Republicans or Democrats.
Evette Alexander joined Knight Foundation in January 2019. She oversees a portfolio of research and evaluation efforts that inform the foundation’s impact strategies and thought leadership.
Previously, she served in various internal and external roles as a strategist and senior researcher working to cultivate insights that simplify complexity and enable critical decision-making.